Chrissy Teigen Spreads Legs Open In Hilarious New Instagram Photo

Chrissy Teigen is the well-known queen of social media, with her witty sense of humor attracting legions of fans.

On Tuesday, she was hitting her 24.5 million Instagram followers with yet another joke when she shared a hilarious yet slightly racy photo of herself getting her makeup done. As opposed to the typical sit-down-and-remain-still process that celebrities go through when having their glam done, the mother of two was in a rather unusual position as she sat back on her chair with her legs up spread out while her hairdresser, Glen “Coco” Oropeza, stood right in front of her. As The Metro pointed out, it looked more like a gynecologist exam than a beauty routine.

While one of the members of her glam team spread some product on her legs, another one was busy taking care of her face. Chrissy had her back turned to the camera and donned only a robe, while also rocking a long ponytail. But she made sure to explain the uncommon situation by playfully claiming that, back in the day, people would only apply makeup to their faces. According to The Metro, Chrissy was getting ready for an event in Cannes when the photo was taken.

Nowadays, body makeup is on the rise with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Rihanna releasing their own product lines. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star just announced the release of her new body collection, which she created due to wanting to cover up her psoriasis for certain occasions, as Harper’s Bazaar reported.

While Chrissy may use specific products when getting ready for a red carpet event, she definitely follows a much more chilled beauty routine at home. As reported by People magazine, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit beauty even shares her products with husband John Legend, especially when it comes to skincare items.

“We share pretty much everything. We keep everything in the shower together. I kind of just reach for the first thing that I see, and he does the same thing. We’re not sticklers about the actual skincare products,” the 33-year-old said.

“I actually probably have better skin when I’m traveling than I do in normal life!” she admitted.

Still, there’s one product that Chrissy makes sure to apply often: facemasks.

“I am an avid mask user. I go to Koreatown and buy all those masks. I love the silicone ones because they adhere to every inch of your face and stay moist for a long time. My skin is so dry and that kind takes a little bit longer for my face to suck it up,” she told People.