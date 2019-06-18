Blake Shelton Kisses Gwen Stefani’s Dad In New Photo

Blake's showing off his love for Gwen's dad.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been dating for almost four years now, and it seems as though the country star most definitely has the big seal of approval from Gwen’s dad. The “Used To Love You” singer shared a sweet photo of her boyfriend bonding with her father, Dennis Stefani, in a cute new upload on social media as Blake planted a very big kiss on his cheek.

Per People, Stefani posted the adorable photo to her Instagram Stories account on June 16 in honor of Father’s Day.

In the snap posted online over the weekend, Shelton shared a big embrace with Dennis as he wrapped his arms around his shoulders and planted a huge kiss on the side of his face. The duo even matched slightly, as both were sporting baseball caps in the snap.

Gwen – who’s mom to three boys and will be returning to The Voice next season following Adam Levine’s departure – then shared with her followers how much she loves her dad in the caption whilst also adding a big red heart emoji to her post.

Shelton’s girlfriend also had a loving tribute to her dad on her Instagram account as she posted multiple throwback photos that showed herself and her dad throughout the years including snaps of herself while she was a kid all the way up to present day.

“Happy Father’s Day to one of my favorite humans I know – #greatnesses always there for me and my boys I love I w all my heart,” she wrote in the caption of the family photos with a red heart emoji.

The singer then added the hashtags #grateful, #blessed, #loveudad, and #littlesister.

Gwen, who’s mom to 12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma, and 5-year-old Apollo who she shares with former husband Gavin Rossdale, has previously spoken out about Blake’s close relationship with her nearest and dearest, revealing that he’s grown very close to her family members over the past four years that they’ve been a couple.

Stefani regularly shares photos and videos to social media showing her boyfriend spending some time with her kids, including big holidays. While they’ve spent multiple Christmases together since they started dating, as Life & Style shared in April, Shelton most recently spent Easter with his girlfriend and her family.

Blake’s also opened up about his love for Gwen’s kids, admitting to People that he’s relishing his new role as a father figure.

“There’s days where you go, ‘Oh my God, when does school start?’ An hour later you’re going, ‘God, I can’t wait ’til they get home,'” he told the outlet of Gwen’s kids with Gavin, who The Inquisitr reported recently spoke out about his former wife’s romance.

“They’re so damn funny. It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special,” the country superstar added.

Blake has been married twice before to both Kaynette Williams and fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert, but does not have children from either relationship.