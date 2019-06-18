Mackenzie Edwards Speaks Out On ‘Teen Mom OG’ About Ryan Edwards Latest Arrest: ‘It’s Torture’

The new episode of Teen Mom OG showed some happy times, including Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcoming home their newborn daughter Vaeda. However, the episode also showed Mackenzie Edwards talking about her husband, Ryan Edwards, latest arrest and the mom admitting that watching her husband get arrested again was “torture.”

According to Pop Culture, Mackenzie spoke about the arrest to her friend Christian and explained what she was feeling.

“I think what people don’t realize though is Ryan’s been arrested three times, and every time he’s been arrested, I’ve been there. Like, I have watched him get put in handcuffs three times. It’s torture.”

Ryan was arrested in January and had to serve a few months behind bars before being released in April. Prior to that, he spent some time in rehab and missed the birth of her son with Mackenzie.

Mackenzie opened up about what made this arrest harder saying, “I was so sad, because he went around to the back of the car and got [son Jagger] out and was like, ‘I love you Jagger, I gotta go.'”

While in jail, Ryan was able to receive visits from family every day. However, Mackenzie admitted that she didn’t actually go visit all the time. She told her friend that, at the time of the conversation, she hadn’t visited her husband in “about two weeks.”

Mackenzie talked about the frustration she was feeling, but admitted there was “nothing” she could do.

After the episode aired, Ryan Edwards ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, spoke out on Twitter about her season’s storyline. While she didn’t explicitly mention Ryan or his latest arrest, it sounded like she was tired of having her story focus on him.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maci slammed the show for not “accurately portraying” her story. She expressed that she wished some of the real-life family and marriage things that goes on in her day to day were shown, admitting that she wishes “someone/something” wouldn’t be her entire storyline. On the new season, Maci has also been shown talking about Ryan’s latest arrest.

Teen Mom OG has been on the air for a decade and has followed the stories of the girls including Maci Bookout over that time. Over the years, her storyline has often focused on Ryan Edwards.

Mackenzie and Ryan married in 2017 and shortly after they wed, Ryan went to rehab. The couple welcomed their first son together in October 2018.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights on MTV.