Jordyn Woods On The ‘KUWTK’ Season Finale: ‘Hopefully The Real Me Will Shine’

Jordyn Woods has shared her thoughts in regards to the final episode of this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which will portray the cheating scandal involving her and Khloe Kardashian’s baby father and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

A promo trailer for the season finale has been released, in which the Kardashian-Jenner clan is seen reacting to the news that Jordyn got a little too cozy with Tristan at a private house party back in February, as per E! News. As fans of the family will remember, the 21-year-old plus-size model was accused of “being all over” the NBA star at said gathering, but Jordyn later appeared on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, to explain her side of the story. She claimed they had indeed kissed, but that there was “no passion, no nothing, on the way out he just kissed me.”

Kylie Jenner’s BFF was immediately cut from the Kardash close circle, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder even asking her to move out of her guest house, where she had been living for a few months. While the entire controversy was very public, everyone has been waiting to see it play out real time on the reality TV show, which will happen in the upcoming episode. However, Jordyn still has hopes that the explosive two-part finale will depicted the “real” her.

"I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was." The Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal is coming to light on #KUWTK. https://t.co/EuqEJa3jvC pic.twitter.com/P3fjpOsNND — E! News (@enews) June 17, 2019

The brunette beauty told Entertainment Tonight that she thinks “everyone has their truth and their story” as well as the right to share it, so she’s just going to keep working hard and move on from the scandal. When asked how she thinks she will be portrayed on the show, she said, “Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine.”

“Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward,” she added.

Jordyn also said that she has been busier and working harder than ever before, trying to expand her modelling career into other branches of the entertainment industry, such as acting.

“I was on Grown-ish. That comes out next month, and, yeah, hopefully more stuff is coming soon. [I’m] trying new things, getting into acting, I have my active-wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me,” she revealed, adding that her way of moving past the cheating controversy and the loss of her closest friend is by “staying busy, staying positive and just working.”