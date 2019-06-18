Pamela Anderson, 51, Stuns In A Plunging Black Swimsuit And Heels

Pamela's showing off her curves while posing by the water.

Pamela Anderson is showing off her world famous curves in a plunging black swimsuit and a pair of sky-high heels. The flawless former Baywatch star took to Instagram on June 16 to show off her age-defying figure at 51-years-old as she posed in front of a water feature while shooting a very sultry look towards the camera.

The gorgeous mom of two, who’s set to celebrate her 52nd birthday on July 1, wowed her more than 760,000 followers with the snap as she sat with her legs slightly bent while leaning back on her arms and turning her head slightly.

With her signature long blonde hair tied up, Anderson was still going full-on glam as she posed with a full face of makeup and super high black pumps which matched her plunging bathing suit with a large ruffle design stretching under her arms and around her back.

The actress and model shared the black and white snap of herself alongside an inspiring quote about womanhood from the poet Clarissa Pinkola Estés.

Yahoo! Lifestyle reports that that comments section was flooded with loving messages from the star’s hundreds of thousands of fans who heaped praise on the former Dancing with the Stars Season 10 and Season 15 All-Stars contestant for showing off her body confidence to the world.

“Pamela, you will always be my favorite. I don’t care how many years go by. Stay genuine and sweet! That’s what matters the most. You can’t Photoshop personality!” one fan told her.

Another then added in the comments of her jaw-dropping new social media upload that they thought the Canadian-born star “still [looks] so amazing.”

As for how she got the incredible body she’s still proudly revealing in her 50s, Anderson actually claimed back in 2017 that she doesn’t tend to workout too much and instead relies on her vegetarian diet to keep her looking so youthful and slim.

“I don’t work out much,” she said while speaking to People about her diet and workout secrets, but admitted that she does sometimes like to get a little exercise in when she can.

“I walk on the beach, and I love the feeling after a long walk or a walk through a museum. I’ve always stretched and moved my body with resistance,” Pamela shared with the outlet in the interview two years ago.

“I like dancing — I was taking ballet in Paris — but I’m double-jointed and need to keep my strength. I’m more flexible than strong.”

“I think being vegetarian has kept me young,” Anderson then added, revealing that she eats a lot of fruit and vegetables rather than binging on unhealthy and fatty foods.