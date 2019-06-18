Ciara Shows Off Midriff In Cowgirl Outfit While Wearing Leather Trousers

Ciara is fierce and her latest Instagram snap proves that.

The “Greatest Love” songstress shared a photo of her in Cannes, France and it didn’t get unnoticed. The entertainer is owning a cowgirl inspired and like always, she looks incredible.

The all-black ensemble looks fire on Cici as she wears a cowgirl hat, with a shirt that is tied up and shows off her chest and midriff. Her pants are made of leather and are flared at the bottom. She accessorizes this look with gold jewelry and a belt with gold detailing on it. Ciara’s hair is long, straight and dark.

Within an hour of sharing the photo, it has been liked by over 40,000 users.

Yesterday, Taylor Swift released the music video for her latest single, “You Need To Calm Down.” In the video, Ciara makes an appearance as well as Katy Perry, Hayley Kiyoko, and many other familiar faces.

In the video, she plays the role of a pastor, wedding a gay couple. She is seen wearing a skintight PVC outfit, which The Inquisitr reported.

Ciara received some negativity from a homophobic user on social media due to her wedding a gay couple in the video. The “Beauty Marks” songstress quickly shut them down with a powerful message, which The Inquisitr noted.

“Firstly, Christians don’t judge. Secondly, #YouNeedToCalmDown,” she replied to the person who said was wrong and that she shouldn’t be promoting homosexuality.

Ciara always slays the fashion game but this year, in particular, she has outdone herself.

At this year’s Met Gala, she rocked multiple outfits. In a video clip uploaded to her Instagram account, she revealed she became the first person to ever twerk on the red carpet, claiming that history had been made, per The Inquisitr. For one of her looks, she wore a custom made Peter Dundas emerald green gown, which had a fluffy train that followed her to the floor. Her sleeves weren’t attached to the dress but looked super fierce and sparkled with the rest of the garment. What caught a lot of peoples attention was the huge hair she was sporting which Harper’s Bazaar named the best hair from the night.

Earlier this month, she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in a see-through dress designed by Vera Wang, per The Inquisitr. Ciara stated that it was one of her favorite red carpet looks and we’re not surprised. Underneath the see-through garment, she wore a black crop top and high-waisted hotpants while owning her hair in long dreadlocks.

Ciara has over 22.5 million Instagram followers. On her account, she updates her fans with what’s going on in her life as well as sharing exclusive cute family photos.