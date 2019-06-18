Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Skintight Nude Top And Matching Pants While Out In Calabasas

Kim Kardashian can make any outfit look extremely sexy, even if it includes sweatpants.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted out and about in Calabasas, Los Angeles, donning a casual yet super stylish ensemble. Kim strutted down the streets of the L.A. neighborhood by herself, rocking a tight, sleeveless dark-nude top, which allowed her to flaunt her ample cleavage and signature tiny waist. As per The Daily Mail, she paired the bodysuit with matching sweatpants, which featured an elastic high-waist, accentuating even further her insane hourglass figure.

Giving a fashion shout-out to her husband, rapper Kanye West, the 38-year-old also wore a pair of comfortable-looking Yeezy sneakers, but skipped the accessories entirely by sporting only her wedding ring and carrying her phone in her hand. Kim also flaunted her newly-cut bob, wearing her short raven locks in a super sleek style with a center part — a style that perfectly framed her gorgeous facial features.

As per usual, the KKW Beauty founder rocked a full face of makeup, but she kept the tones in line with her outfit. She opted for a not-too-dramatic smokey eye shadow, lush eyelashes, and a light nude lipstick shade on her pouty lips, as well as a darker shade of lip liner — a look that she has been going for often recently. In addition, the mother-of-four opted for short, light nude-colored nails, as she is not usually a fan of the super long nail look.

Her outing comes just hours after the trailer for the season finale of KUWTK was dropped, which showed the family finding out about the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian’s baby father and ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. As reported by E! News, in the promo clip, Kim appears slightly shocked as she reads something on her phone before the camera pans to Khloe, who receives the news from family friend, Larsa Pippen, over the phone.

“Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” Larsa reveals, before momager Kris Jenner states that “we just need to figure out what the whole, full story is.” Kim quickly snaps back at her mother, exclaiming, “Tristan admitted it!”

"I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was." The Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal is coming to light on #KUWTK. https://t.co/EuqEJa3jvC pic.twitter.com/P3fjpOsNND — E! News (@enews) June 17, 2019

Khloe, who is seen heartbroken and teary for most of the teaser video, admits that “I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.” This statement was in reference to Tristan’s past, as he had already cheated on the reality TV star back when she was about to give birth to their baby daughter last year, which Khloe decided to forgive.

Fans of the family can catch more of the drama in the final episode of this season, which airs next Sunday on E!.