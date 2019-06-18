‘This Is Us’ Fans Get A Big Instagram Surprise Ahead Of Season 4

Fans of NBC’s This Is Us received a big surprise from series producers, who dropped some huge news on Instagram for the show’s viewers. On June 17, the official show account posted a photo of series stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore in character as Jack and Rebecca Pearson, along with an official date when the show will return to NBC. It appears fans won’t have to wait too long into the network’s fall season for This Is Us to return.

An official air date for the fourth season of This Is Us is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24.

The uploaded photo shows a younger Rebecca and Jack seated together in a car, perhaps giving fans a clue as to what viewers can expect during Season 4. The pic has already been liked almost 80,000 times in less than 24 hours. The same photo was reposted on Instagram by stars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley and liked thousands of times on their social media pages as well.

At the conclusion of Season 3 of the beloved NBC series, the Pearson family gathered at what appeared to be Kevin Pearson’s apartment to see their elderly mother Rebecca, who was believed to be ill. Fans were stunned at the transformation of Rebecca as an elderly woman, showing the character towards the end of her life.

The show also left plenty of unanswered questions for fans to muse for the next several months, as it revealed that Kevin had a teenaged son, Kate was noticeably absent, Toby arrived at the family gathering alone, Jack’s brother Nicky was at Rebecca’s bedside, and Miguel was missing. These were some of the things the show left fans to think about after the Season 3 finale.

According to a story by USA Today, the series’ executive producer Elizabeth Berger attempted to address some of the confusion at the time of the season’s finale.

“Whenever we go to that (future) timeline, we try to give enough answers that people are satisfied they got some information, but also enough exciting questions that you’re left wondering,” said Berger.

“We know that we left a lot of (questions) and there’s language to parse and people to consider being there and not being there, and those are all answers we can’t wait to fill in as we move forward,” she continued.

Loading...

This Is Us was recently renewed for three more seasons, allowing the writers and producers the ability to flesh out the details of what appears to be the ever-changing lives of the Pearson clan, which includes Rebecca, Jack, Kate, Randall, Kevin, Nicky Pearson, as well as Toby and Beth, Kate and Randall’s respective spouses, and their children.

Halftime. Best cast. Best crew. Best fans. See you guys next season. Love,

#ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) April 3, 2019

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman tweeted shortly after the episode aired that they were at what he called “halftime” and thanked the cast, crew, and fans of the series.

Fans of This Is Us will be waiting with bated breath until Season 4 officially returns to television on Tuesday, September 24, on NBC.