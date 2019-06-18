Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Wet In Sizzling New Bikini Photos

Alessandra's leaving little to the imagination with her latest bikini shoot.

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off a whole lot of skin in several sizzling new bikini photos posted to Instagram this week. The former Victoria’s Secret model left very little to the imagination as she showed off a new two-piece bikini style from her recently launched swimwear range, GAL Floripa, modeling the dark and skimpy look while getting wet and posing in the ocean.

One snap posted to GAL Floripa’s official Instagram account on June 17 had Alessandra showing off her décolletage in a black bikini with a small frill across the chest as she put her arm above her eyes to shield herself from the beating-down sun.

Another recent upload to the social media site came in two parts. The first half of the photo showed off Alessandra’s gorgeous face as she arched her back while posing in the water to give followers a better look at her impressive abs and the bikini in action. In the caption of the upload, Tropic of C revealed that the stunning supermodel was rocking the Sereia two-piece in the color Pantera.

The jaw-dropping new photos are part of a new photoshoot campaign for the swimwear range, which the model and mom-of-two officially launched alongside her sister, Aline Ambrosio, and friend Gisele Coria earlier this year.

The new beach photo shoot snaps come shortly after Alessandra became her own bikini photographer during a sunny trip to Santorini, Greece.

In a photo posted to her own Instagram account, The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that she grabbed her phone for a selfie while laying on her front on a sun lounger.

The Brazilian ex-Victoria’s Secret star – who retired from walking the runway for the luxury lingerie brand two years ago in 2017 – showed off her cheeky bikini bottoms with the ocean and stunning scenery behind her as she enjoyed her European vacation.

Earlier this year, Alessandra opened up about being the brains behind the GAL Floripa brand as she admitted that having their own line of bikinis and bathing suits was always a “dream” for her, Gisele, and Aline when they were growing up together in Brazil.

“It was so much fun to create the collection. We chose our favorite cuts for the swimwear and from there chose colors and fabrics. We chose comfortable fabrics that had a little bit of shimmer and they’re a little bit iridescent,” Ambrosio previously told People of all the hard work that’s gone into designing the collection.

“We have four different types of bottoms and five different types of tops that you can kind of mix and match and just whatever makes your body feel comfortable and gives the nice shape that you’re looking for,” she continued in the interview.