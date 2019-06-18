Jordyn Woods Puts Booty On Full Display In Skintight Dress In Latest Instagram Video

Jordyn Woods is no stranger to the sexy Instagram posts, and after a short break to celebrate Father’s Day on social media, she is back at her regular schedule of sharing really bomb photos and videos.

On Monday, the model shared a sneak peek video of a new job she landed, but she didn’t reveal too much. Instead, she showcased her insane body in a skintight, bright yellow latex dress, which hugged her curves in all the right places. In the clip, Jordyn is seen strutting down a set while someone follows her around, and while at first she is facing the camera backwards, at one point she turns her head around, revealing her gorgeous facial features.

The 21-year-old put her curvy booty on full display as she walked in the sexy minidress while carrying her own phone in her right hand. She wore her short raven locks in her signature sleek style with a side part, and she also rocked a full face of makeup, including dark eyeliner and lush eyelashes, as well as some sparkly lip gloss on her full lips. She completed the look with some accessories, such as a few bracelets and a pair of silver hoop earrings, and sported super long nails.

The video was watched nearly one million times in just a matter of hours, and it garnered over 2,000 comments. Some of her fans took to the comment section to praise her on her looks, with one user writing, “She’s out here winning and I’m loving it,” while most of them actually tipped their hats off to her for the fact that she is working harder than ever since cutting ties with the Kardashian-Jenner clan following her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s baby father and ex-boyfriend.

“You haven’t taken one break since the controversy, not even a water break. You just slaying continuously,” one fan wrote, while another one chimed in, “Since you left the Kardashian’s you’re looking even more bomb.”

“Seems like to me the moment you’ve separated as being Kylie’s BFF, you seem more of your own identity and career is taking off. Hate how it went down but at least something positive came out of it. Keep soaring girl!!! You got this,” one loyal fan pointed out.

And while at first she teased her 10 million Instagram followers by revealing only that she was “filmin something fun,” Jordyn later took to her Instagram stories to announce that she was actually on the set of popular TV game show Hip Hop Squares, as she shared a video of her and fellow model Jasmine Sanders having the time of their lives backstage. She also posed with her mom Elizabeth, rapper Rick Ross, and comedian Michael Blackson.