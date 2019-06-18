‘Jane The Virgin’ Star Gina Rodriguez Stuns In A Yellow Bikini At The Beach

Gina showed some skin at the beach in Hawaii.

Gina Rodriguez was proudly showing off her impressive curves during a recent trip the beach. The actress, who’s most famous for playing the titular role in the romantic drama Jane The Virgin, stunned in a pair of yellow bikini bottoms and a crop-top this week as paparazzi snapped photos of the gorgeous 34-year-old as she soaked up the sun.

The Daily Mail published candid snaps of Gina looking happy and healthy as she enjoyed a sunny day in Maui on June 17 with a friend while spending some time in Hawaii to attend Maui Film Festival.

Gina, who married husband Joe LoCicero last month, let her textured brunette hair flow down as she enjoyed a stroll along the beach, revealing her toned legs in her high-waisted yellow bikini bottoms. She opted to keep her top half a little more covered up though, likely covering her bikini top with a green and yellow tie-dye crop-top that flashed just a sliver of her flat tummy.

Rodriguez has been giving fans a glimpse at her trip on social media over the past few days, sharing a number of snaps with her Instagram followers as she enjoyed the Hawaiian sunshine while getting in a little bit of work and a little bit of downtime.

Last week, the actress showed off a different pair of bikini bottoms as she sat on the grass in the tropical location, putting her finger to her lip as she rocked a large pair of hoop earrings with her hair up in a ponytail.

Gina flashed just a little flesh in her multi-colored striped bikini bottoms while she also rocked a lime green hoodie and a pair of shades.

Rodriguez has previously opened up about her dedication to health and fitness to get her into the amazing shape she’s been revealing in Hawaii. She told Shape back in 2017 that she’s a big fan of boxing not only because it keeps her in shape but because it makes her feel so strong.

“My go-to workout has always been a form of fight training,” she said, noting that dad was actually a boxing referee. “He taught my sisters and me how to box at a very young age, which was fantastic for our confidence, athleticism, and discipline.”

Rodriguez also revealed that she’d learned how to do a form of Thai boxing called Muay Thai.

“To do Muay Thai, you have to build up your strength and stamina. It’s mind over matter; you’re pushing yourself,” Gina explained. “What I like best about it is the sense of inner strength it gives me. Knowing I can protect myself is a powerful feeling.”