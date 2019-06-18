Billie Eilish, 17, Graces The Cover Of ‘Vogue Australia’

There is no denying that Billie Eilish is an unstoppable force right now. The “When The Party’s Over” songstress has now graced the cover of Vogue Australia with a stunning beauty shot.

On the magazine’s official Instagram account, they state she is the cover girl for the July 2019 issue.

For the cover, Billie is wearing a black and white rollneck jumper. As always, she has a lot of necklaces around her neck, a signature look from the teen sensation.

In the issue, Eilish gets candid and real about being named the next big thing in pop music.

“As grateful as I am for the appreciation and the love, honestly, I’ve become numb to it. I remember the first couple of times people called me the face of pop or pop’s new It girl… it kind of irked me,” she told Vogue.

“The weird thing about humans is we [think we] have to label everything, but we don’t.”

Within 10 hours of uploading the cover, Billie achieved over 3.5 million likes. Her industry pals praised the “Ocean Eyes” hitmaker’s post in the comments section.

“Legendary,” Skai Jackson wrote.

“Yesssssss,” Lauren Jauregui commented.

“Proud,” 6lack shared.

“OMG,” British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith added with heart emojis.

At 17 years of age, Eilish has broken a chart record. Earlier this year, she became the first person born in this millennium to top the U.S. album charts with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, per The Inquisitr. The album was met with instant critical acclaim and commercial success. It also reached No. 1 in Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the U.K. Released through Interscope Records, the album contains no collaborations and was produced by her older brother, Finneas O’Connell.

Her latest single, “Bad Guy” is currently her most successful to date. It has topped the charts in Australia and Canada while peaking at No. 2 in the U.S., the U.K., Italy, Ireland, Switzerland, and Sweden.

Before the global success of her album, Eilish’s rise to fame was gradually built up after the release of her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me. According to Billboard, that project alone has generated over 1.2 billion digital streams.

Later this month, Billie will play Glastonbury Festival for the first time. Other acts on the bill include Janet Jackson, The Cure, The Killers, Lizzo, and Lauryn Hill to name a few.

On Instagram, Billie Eilish has over 26.6 million followers. Her posts are liked in their millions and her followers continue to increase.