Camille Kostek And Rob Gronkowski Pose For Stunning Couple’s Photo On Instagram

They are one of the most relatable and envy-inducing couples out there, and Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski just upped their cuteness level with their latest social media snap.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl recently shared a photo of her and her New England Patriots beau on Instagram, in which they’re seen candidly gazing at the ocean while cozying up to each other. In the black-and-white shot, Gronk smiles broadly as he has his arms around Camille, who puts on a happy smile while her long blonde locks are blown away by the wind.

The model dons a polka dot top with a plunging cleavage, while her NFL boyfriend is a tad more covered up, wearing a jacket on top of a white t-shirt. Camille seems to be wearing very little makeup, and the duo look super loved-up as they bask in the sun and gaze at the distance. According to her, Gronk was on set with her providing emotional support while she finished a fashion shoot for clothing brand Kittenish when they took a little break and enjoyed their romantic moment.

Camille revealed she “forgot it [the picture] was taken” but “just dug it up and I love it,” also tagging photographer Shane Carter, who was behind the lens and managed to capture the adorable moment. Many of her 617,000 Instagram followers seemed to love the snap as much as she did, with the new post racking up over 45,000 likes and more than 300 comments in just a matter of hours.

Others also took to the comment section to express their love for the power couple, with one online user writing, “This picture is everything…I adore you both,” while another one chimed in, “Well this is just freakin adorable.” Others even took it a little too far, getting way too excited by the sight of the snap on their feed, with one person even sounding disappointed while commenting, “Thought this was gonna be an engagement announcement.”

Camille, who used to be a cheerleader for the New England Patriots, has been dating Rob for years now, so it wouldn’t exactly be a surprise if the two got engaged. However, she has been very busy now that her fashion career really took off following her 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover, which means she may just be focusing on picking the right job opportunities for now.

She’s also clearly been enjoying going to different red carpet events, as she was spotted looking gorgeous at the international premiere of the new Men in Black movie in New York City, where she has been spending quite a lot of time.