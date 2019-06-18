Olivia Culpo Flashes Spanx And Cleavage In Semi-Sheer Minidress On Instagram

Fresh off her brother’s wedding, Olivia Culpo is already making waves on social media again.

The former Miss Universe took to Instagram on Monday to showcase one of her stylish looks, which consisted mainly in a cleavage-baring, semi-sheer black minidress. The gorgeous summer number by Jacquemus featured a plunging neckline, allowing her to flaunt her cleavage, while its material also gave everyone a naughty peek at her black underwear.

Olivia, who has just landed the title of Maxim‘s “World’s Sexiest Woman” recently, decided to pair the ensemble with matching black pointy heeled sandals, as well as a black hand purse. She wore her signature brunette bob styled into a low bun with a side part this time, and donned a full face of makeup, including some cat-eye black liner, lots of highlighter, and a dab of light rose-colored lipstick shade on her full lips.

In the paparazzi photos, the 27-year-old is seen strutting down the street after exiting her a car, and looking rather serious — in contrast to her usual happy, bubbly self. Still, many of her 4.1 million Instagram followers loved the new post, which racked up nearly 75,000 likes and over 350 comments in just a few hours. Many rushed to the comment section to tell her how good she looked, while others expressed their approval in regards to her outfit: “kinda different, but I really love this fit,” “want want want,” “omg this dresssss I am dead,” and “I want this outfit” were just some of the positive comments left by her fans.

In addition, the Sports Illustrated beauty has quite a few reasons to be happy now. She recently saw her brother Pete get married, and the Culpo family also celebrated her sister Aurora’s baby’s first birthday. In fact, Olivia has been hanging out with her relatives in Rhode Island the past few days, as she has shown through her Instagram stories — just yesterday, she was going for runs with her sister Aurora, who also happened to get hitched earlier this year, as per the siblings’ Instagram pages.

Olivia also recently shared some of the photos from her Maxim cover story after being dubbed by the magazine the “World’s Sexiest Woman.”

“I’ve always looked at the Maxim Hot 100 with admiration. There have been so many smart and successful women featured who have inspired me and my career in countless ways which makes this cover so meaningful to me. It still doesn’t feel real! Thank you so much @maximmag for the opportunity and to all of the people who worked on this with me,” she captioned a shot of the magazine’s Hot 100 Issue cover.