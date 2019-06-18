‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, June 17: Brooke Cautions Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, June 17 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) who fretted because she could not find Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) photo on her phone. She had asked Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to send it to her so that she could be reminded that he was where he needed to be, per Soap Central. B&B fans know that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had deleted the pic. Brooke opined that Liam did not really need to be at the cliff house. Hope insisted that the girls needed Liam while Douglas needed her.

Brooke Reminds Hope Of Thomas’ Instability

Brooke then cautioned her daughter about Thomas. She said that she had seen Hope in his arms and although Douglas was an innocent child, she was not convinced of Thomas’ motives. Hope said that she had had a rough day and that Thomas had tried to console her. She also admitted that he had feelings for her but did not hold it against him. Brooke did not believe that flowers and notes were impulses of a child and alluded that Thomas may be behind Douglas’s sweet gestures. She reminded Hope that Thomas was not the most stable member of the family and his attachment to Hope concerned her.

Brooke is convinced that Thomas is using Douglas as a pawn in his plan to win Hope. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hcodBIIdCp #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/fgBgOI71lV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 17, 2019

Emma Eavesdrops On Zoe & Xander

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) kissed at the Forrester Creations’ studio. He said that Zoe had a knack for making him see things her way. Zoe knew that he wanted Hope to have a happy ending but that would mean the end of the road for her and Xander. B&B viewers will remember that Thomas had threatened Xander by saying that he would make sure that Zoe landed up in jail. Xander felt that both Zoe and Hope could have a happy ending. He felt that they had to do something for Hope and Beth’s sake. Suddenly, Emma appeared. She said that she hadn’t meant to eavesdrop and that she had been taking stock of the model props. She claimed that she had not heard anything but she had heard their voices and decided to show herself. After she left, Zoe was concerned that Emma may have heard Xander mention Beth.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Xander pushes Zoe to do the right thing for everyone involved and tell Hope the truth about what happened on Catalina Island. pic.twitter.com/vyBOSHKle1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 17, 2019

Bill & Liam Make Peace

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) stopped by the cliff house, per She Knows Soaps. Bill acknowledged that he contributed in breaking up Liam and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) marriage. He told them that he was putting his family back together. After chatting, Liam said that he never thought that he would say it, but he was glad that his father came by to visit. Bill told Liam that he loved him and they hugged.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.