Candice Swanepoel Rocks Itty-Bitty White Bikini On The Beach In Steamy New Photo

Candice Swanepoel sent temperatures soaring with a steamy new Instagram snap that her fans are going crazy for.

On Monday, June 17, the Victoria’s Secret Angel was featured on her swimwear brand Tropic of C’s Instagram page wearing an itty-bitty white bikini that left very little to the imagination. The 30-year-old was captured sitting on a small patterned blanket and under the golden sun, its rays perfectly illuminating her flawless figure. Next to her sat a small, fluffy dog that she rested her hand on as she lounged on the beach, though some may have had to do a double take to notice that the pup was there.

Candice certainly brought the heat in the sizzling new upload with her barely-there two-piece that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The model sported the Equator top in the color shell from her line, which was a triangle-style piece that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its wide plunging neckline. As for her lower half, the South African bombshell rocked her Curve bottoms in the same hue that hardly provided any coverage to the babe’s dangerous curves. The skimpy piece put her booty and long bronzed legs on display in their entirety and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and rock hard abs.

To draw even more attention to her risque “golden hour” look, the model wore a large, ornate necklace that covered a considerable portion of her exposed chest and was sure to turn some heads. She also added a bit of bling with a pair of large hoop earrings. Candice completed her look by tying her blonde tresses up in a bun — which she covered with a scarf — and rocked a glamorous makeup look consisting of a glossy lip and mascara that let her striking features pop.

Fans of the blonde beauty went absolutely wild for her latest social media snap. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 6,600 likes after eight hours of going live on Instagram, and several comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Simply beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “beyond stunning.”

Over on her own personal Instagram account, Candice recently put on another eye-popping display, though this time it was not in a bikini. The most recent upload to her feed included a sultry black and white photo of the model showing off her insane flexibility, arching her head back to nearly touch her pointed toes that were stretched out behind her, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.