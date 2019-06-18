‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Jack Hits It Off With Someone New

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of June 17 through 21 bring Phyllis back to the canvas. Plus, Lily and Riza return. A new character named Mallory also pops in, and she and Jack may make a love connection.

According to SheKnows Soaps, actress Christel Khalil appears as Lily this week. Previously, Lily came to Genoa City for the reading of Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) will, and after she snubbed Cane (Daniel Goddard) when he asked to spend time together. Khalil has also appeared recently as Iris as part of Traci’s (Beth Maitland) novel storyline.

Michelle Stafford returned as Phyllis today. She is in Las Vegas looking up information about Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) recent history as Spider the high stakes poker player. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) kidnapped Phyllis (when she was still Gina Tognoni) after he mistakenly believed Phyllis to be Adam’s new girlfriend. Instead, Phyllis had helped Adam hack into Dark Horse, which allowed Adam to find Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) biggest weakness — debt. Adam used Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) money to buy Nick’s debt. Since her disappearance, Summer (Hunter King) has worried about her mother’s safety, but Phyllis managed to escape Kevin and go look for answers on her own.

In Vegas, Phyllis speaks with Riza (Tina Casciani) about Adam on Monday, June 17. Chances are Riza could end up popping up again in the storyline as things play out with Adam.

Jack (Peter Bergman) is single and ready to mingle again, finally. It took him a while to get over the sting of Kerry/Dominique’s (Alice Hunter) betrayal. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) tried to set him up, but it didn’t work. However, Jack runs into Mallory (Wendy Benson-Landes). Mallory also has a parent with Alzheimer’s and the two bond. Ultimately, Jack takes Mallory up on her offer of coffee, and he asks her out for a date later in the week.

Finally, Elizabeth Hendrickson returns as Chloe the week of June 24. Kevin told Michael (Christian LeBlanc) that Chloe is still alive, according to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap. While Michael felt that only one person at a time should be allowed to come back from the dead, the powers that be at the show felt differently, which is why Chloe will be back in Genoa City soon.

Expect plenty of drama with these comings and goings this week and into next week as Genoa City’s finest adjust to the new people in their midst.