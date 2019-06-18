Former ‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Heather Tom Reveals Exciting Show News

Once upon a time, Heather Tom portrayed Victor Newman’s daughter, Victoria, for 13 years on The Young and the Restless. Now the actress is Katie Logan on Y&R‘s sister soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. However, Tom recently revealed some exciting news about her previous sudser.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news of her dramatic Y&R return, and now, it wasn’t a Victoria (Amelia Heinle) swap or anything. Tom directed an episode of the number one rated CBS Daytime drama last week. She certainly didn’t have to go very far from her “day” job to get to her second job since both soaps air on CBS.

In the episode, which is slated to air on July 17, Tom worked with Adam (Mark Grossman), Billy (Jason Thompson), Cane (Daniel Goddard), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Traci (Beth Maitland), Jill (Jess Walton), and Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Also appearing on the show are Celeste (Eva LaRue), Lola (Sasha Calle), and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

In the caption, Tom discussed how returning to Y&R was a full circle moment for her, and she tagged many of the talented actors and actresses she had the pleasure of working with during her stint in the chair.

After her initial post, Tom quickly clarified, “Ha! Sorry, I should have been clearer!!! I’m directing not acting!”

Many fans wondered if perhaps Tom rejoined the cast of the show, and with the recent Phyllis change from Gina Tognoni back to the previous actress Michelle Stafford, it’s not that big of a stretch in fans’ minds. Plus, The Inquisitr reported that fans feel it’s possible that a Billy swap could happen soon with rumors of former Billy Abbott actor Billy Miller exiting General Hospital as Drew Cain.

Stafford chimed in with a reply. She wrote, “You were AMAZING!!! @bbheathertom.”

A viewer replied, “Congrats! But I also wish you could come back in a few scenes! I remember your first scenes! You were such a baby!”

Eagle-eyed fans will be thrilled to see Walton’s Jill included in the storyline for that date. For a while now, Walton has tweeted pictures of herself with her on-screen “boys,” so many viewers were aware she’d be back in upcoming episodes, but it is still nice to see it on an official script too.

Congratulations to Tom on directing at Y&R. She’s directed at least 20 episodes of B&B over the past several years, and it will be great to see what she does with Genoa City.