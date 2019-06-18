Ciara Shuts Down Homophobic Hater On Instagram

In case you missed it, country cutie turned pop sensation Taylor Swift recently released a video for her latest song, “You Need To Calm Down.” The video for the peppy track is absolutely packed with celebrity cameos. Fans will see Katy Perry, all the stars of Queer Eye, Laverne Cox, Hannah Hart and many more. While the song is a jam, the video is very much about inclusivity. Many of the featured stars are activists who speak out fearlessly about what they believe in.

R&B superstar Ciara was one of the celebrities who appeared in the video, and her role was as the person officiating Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his partner Justin Mikita’s wedding. The musician slayed in a sassy orange outfit and looked flawless. Not every fan of hers was happy, though — as Just Jared reports, there was a troll who shared a homophobic remark on the video she posted. The person commented “you shouldn’t be doing this. We respect u too much… we love you but this is wrong.”

While it would have been very easy to simply ignore the troll, Ciara wasn’t about to let homophobic talk like that fly on her Instagram page. She decided to respond, simply saying “firstly, Christians don’t judge. Secondly, #YouNeedToCalmDown.”

Ciara’s fans backed up the star, expressing their disgust at the homophobic view the one follower shared and agreeing with Ciara’s inclusive views. She hasn’t been shy about discussing her religious views with the world and is a strong Christian who considers her faith a huge part of her life, as Christian Post reported.

She even shared her views with Page Six on placing the future in God’s hands.

“I feel very confident in the love that we have for each other, and only God knows where it’s going to go. God knows everything that’s to come in the future, and I think it’s best to let Him keep taking control of things. Life is sweet, and I’m very thankful for all the great things happening in my life. I’m very happy.”

However, she obviously doesn’t believe in using her faith as a way to spread any kind of hate, as her comment to her follower reveals. Taylor Swift likely filled the celebrities in on what the overall vision of the video was, and the fact that she picked such an activism-minded group of celebrities speaks volumes.

Ciara clearly isn’t afraid to clap back at the haters if it’s called for.