‘Fear The Walking Dead’s Latest Episode Crossed Into ‘Westworld’ Territory With Zombies Instead Of Robots

Episode 3 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 5 took part in a wild west-themed park.

While many fans of Fear the Walking Dead and its companion series, The Walking Dead, were talking about the crossover Dwight made between the two shows, others were commenting on how much Episode 3 felt like a crossover into HBO’s Westworld.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 3 (titled “Humbug’s Gulch”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman) made an excursion into a wild west theme park called Humbug’s Gulch as they continued their search for their missing friend, Althea (Maggie Grace). During this trip, the pair came across another character, Dwight (Austin Amelio). While new to Fear, Dwight was last seen in the companion series, The Walking Dead.

While the crossover between the two shows was an expected one since Dwight had previously appeared in the Season 5 trailer for Fear the Walking Dead, as Entertainment Weekly points out, many fans were also commenting on what looked like another crossover. With the wild west theme of Humbug’s Gulch, many fans were questioning if they were actually tuning into an episode of Westworld.

HBO’s hit sci-fi series, Westworld, is also set in a wild west theme park which contains robots, known as hosts. Of course, Fear the Walking Dead‘s wild west episode contained zombies instead of robots as John, June, and Dwight struggled to escape not only the undead but a threatening wind storm.

While Westworld is also known for showing a lot of skin in their wild west-themed series, Fear the Walking Dead resisted the urge, using humor instead to woo the audience. Along the way, John Dorie managed to defy science by using one bullet to kill two walkers in order to rescue Dwight from a horde of the infected.

Many fans may have found the unlikely crossover between the two television series amusing. However, considering the group is continuing to search for Althea, it seems unlikely that next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead will return to the wild west.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on June 23 at 9 p.m. with Episode 4, titled “Skid Mark.” The synopsis for this episode is below.