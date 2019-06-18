William Shatner Will Delve Into Mysterious Phenomena With His New Series ‘The UnXplained’

'The UnXplained' will explore mysterious structures, cursed ancient cities, extraterrestrial sightings, and bizarre rituals.

William Shatner is set to explore mysterious phenomena with his upcoming series, The UnXplained. This new series will delve into “the world’s most fascinating and inexplicable mysteries” as explanations are sought.

According to Bloody Disgusting, The UnXplained will not only star William Shatner, but the actor best known for his role in Star Trek will also executive produce the new series. The eight-episode, one-hour anthology series will premiere on July 19 on the History Channel.

According to the synopsis released by History Channel, The UnXplained will delve into the strange mysteries and phenomena that have plagued mankind for thousands of years. The new series will broach such diverse topics as mysterious structures, cursed ancient cities, extraterrestrial sightings, and bizarre rituals.

History Channel also has the recent hit scripted series Project Blue Book from executive producer Robert Zemeckis under their belt regarding UFO phenomena. Project Blue Book, which stars Game of Thrones actor, Aidan Gillen, has recently been renewed for a second season. In addition to this, History Channel also has previously released the limited series, Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation. So, The UnXplained will expand on what is already a popular genre for the History Channel.

Kevin Burns, who is best known for History Channel’s, Ancient Aliens, will also act as an executive producer on The UnXplained, alongside Shatner. Burns also works on the History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island, so with both of these series already under his belt, The UnXplained will add an extra dimension to his work delving into the unknown.



Shatner will star in The UnXplained but will also consult with various top scientists, historians, engineers, and researchers as he endeavors to search for the truth regarding these strange mysteries.

William Shatner released the following statement on the new series.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting and producing the new History series, The UnXplained. It’s an intriguing show that will offer viewers credible answers to questions about mysterious phenomena, while also leaving other theories left unexplained.”

Shatner also expanded on the new series concept in a recent interview with Click on Detroit.

“We talk about the killing fields in Japan, where people go to commit suicide. There are areas in the world that seem to attract evil. There is an amusement park where people died, it’s shuttered now, what happened? These are some of the unexplained mysteries that will be on the show.”

The UnXplained is produced for History Channel by Prometheus Entertainment. Susan Leventhal is also listed as an executive producer for History Channel on this new series.

The UnXplained will premiere on the History Channel on Friday, July 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.