Rent Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Big Little Lies’ Beachfront Mansion

Fans of the HBO series Big Little Lies will be excited to learn that the house where Reese Witherspoon’s character resides is now available to rent, but it is not on the beach in Monterey, but rather in Malibu.

Town & Country reports the house where Madeline Martha Mackenzie of Big Little Lies lives with her husband and their daughter is available for $3,000 to $5,000 per night. The sprawling Cape Cod style home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and an ocean view.

And if the house looks familiar to you, there is a good reason. Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes’ Stacy Clunies-Ross, whose family owns the property, says that in addition to Big Little Lies, the house has been featured in Hannah Montana (just the exterior) and Diagnosis Murder with Dick Van Dyke. It has also been a choice rental for a number of celebrities due to its prime location and luxurious amenities.

The house is situated on an 80-foot lot on Broad Beach and is lined with windows on the beachfront side. The house has a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and Viking appliances with a dining area with views of the beach bluff and the crashing waves. There is also a private outdoor dining space on two levels.

If You Thought Madeline’s House In “Big Little Lies” Looked Familiar, Here’s Why https://t.co/BcKJt1BxWL — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 13, 2019

The beachfront home also has a two-story guest house with a bedroom and well-appointed bathroom.

So many of the scenes inside Madeline’s kitchen on Big Little Lies take place around the black granite kitchen island that it’s difficult not to picture her husband and daughters moving around in the middle of the food prep.

Architectural Digest says that the house has two master suites, one with a private balcony and outdoor fireplace and another with a deck and Jacuzzi that opens up to the private back and side yard.

Live out your Big Little Lies fantasies at one of the main sets from the show. https://t.co/xtny3JSZk4 — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) June 14, 2019

Loading...

ABC News reports that Reese Witherspoon is offering another way that fans of Big Little Lies can blur the line between real life and fantasy because her clothing line, Draper James has a floral dress inspired by the actress’ character on the show, Madeline MacKenzie.

Alix Friedberg, the HBO show’s costume designer says she describes Madeline’s style as “colorful, floral, and feminine.”

“She uses bold color and pattern as a veneer of perfection.”

And Reese Witherspoon even calls the Draper James summer dress “The Madeline MacKenzie Dress.” The sleeveless pink cutout floral comes in a wide variety of sizes and is lined cotton with a touch of Lycra.