HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ Writer Comments On Heartwarming Image Of The Graves Of Valery Legasov And Boris Shcherbina

Images are now surfacing showing a mass of flowers on the graves of Valery Legasov And Boris Shcherbina.

With the huge success of HBO’s limited miniseries, Chernobyl, there has been a renewed interest in the nuclear disaster that occurred in 1986. Some of that interest has been not so great. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, there has been a rush of Instagram influencers flocking to the exclusion zone and snapping images that many are deeming inappropriate. However, a recent image of the graves of Valery Legasov And Boris Shcherbina is a more welcome sight.

Chernobyl‘s writer, Craig Mazin, recently commented on an image from the gravesites of two people heavily involved with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster. Valery Legasov, who died by suicide two years after the Chernobyl disaster, was instrumental in making the world aware of exactly what happened to cause the nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Boris Shchernina was the Soviet Deputy Prime Minister assigned by the Kremlin to investigate the disaster after it occurred, according to his bio on HBO.

Initially, in HBO’s miniseries, this pair did not get along. However, over the course of their time together, the pair developed a friendship in the series as they both realized they were fighting towards the same end.

Boris Shcherbina died on August 22, 1990, aged 70-years-old. It is currently unclear if his death was directly related to radiation poisoning as a result of the Chernobyl disaster. However, Major General Nikolai Tarakanov, who headed the liquidators tasked with the cleanup of the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, recently stated to RT that Shcherbina was exposed to “large doses of radiation” during the disaster.

According to the Express, Boris is now buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow, Russia. Valery is also buried at this cemetery, according to Find a Grave.

Now, images have emerged via Reddit of the two gravesites covered in flowers. It is this image that Craig Mazin commented on via his official Twitter account recently when a fan shared the image to his account.

The two images of the graves show a mass of floral arrangements as people show their respect for the two men involved in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disaster. While it is unclear if flowers have always been frequently added to the two graves, viewers are warmed by the current show of affection for the two men who were instrumental players during the early stages of the Chernobyl disaster.

The limited miniseries, Chernobyl, is currently airing on HBO.