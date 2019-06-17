Behati Prinsloo Shares Adorable Photo Of Husband Adam Levine With Their Kids On Father’s Day

Behati Prinsloo’s Instagram followers saw a rare yet pleasant sight on Sunday — a photo of her husband, Adam Levine, enjoying some play time with his kids. The model shared the photo, along with a sweet tribute to the Maroon 5 frontman, in honor of Father’s Day over the weekend.

The black-and-white photo on Prinsloo’s Instagram feed showed Levine, 40, holding their 2-year-old daughter Dusty Rose in his arms as he smiled at her and clapped his hands. Meanwhile, Prinsloo, 31, held their 1-year-old daughter, Gio Grace, as she laughed at Levine beside her. The family seemed to be at some sort of gathering — possibly a birthday party — as smoke from recently-blown-out candles filled the bottom of the shot and onlookers clapped around them.

In the caption, Prinsloo told Levine that she and her daughters are “lucky” to have him in their lives.

She pointed out that he always puts his family first and then thanked all of the dads and father figures in her life.

The post garnered over 330,000 likes and over 750 comments. Many fans and friends wished the family well and gave a shout-out to Levine on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day!!! Happy family,” fellow model Emanuela De Paula wrote.

“My dream family,” a fan said with heart emoji.

Levine made headlines for several weeks in late May-early June when Carson Daly announced on the Today Show that the “Girls Like You” singer would be leaving NBC’s The Voice after 16 seasons in eight years. Levine later confirmed the news with a touching post on Instagram. His sudden departure came as a shock to fans, especially considering that he had already been confirmed as a returning coach for the upcoming 17th season. Levine will be replaced by singer Gwen Stefani, who previously served as a coach during Seasons 7, 9, and 12.

Loading...

Although an exact reason for Levine’s departure from the singing competition is unclear, rumors circulated that it had to do with the backlash he received during Season 15 for reportedly showing favoritism on his team. However, a source told People that the pop star had been wanting to leave the series for several years.

“He just really wanted to move on. It’s something he’s been talking to Carson [Daly] and the other coaches about for some time,” the source said.

Meanwhile, although the departure was a big change for Levine, his wife and children are happy to have more time with him, according to Hollywood Life.

“He is on tour at the moment. He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do,” she said during a Today Show interview on June 5. “I’m like, ‘what am I going to do with him?'”