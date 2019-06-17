‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nick Stuns Victor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 18 brings an unexpected feeling between Adam and Sharon while Jack meets somebody new. Plus, Nick surprises Victor with a sweet invitation.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon (Sharon Case) feel the heat between them, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam admitted to Sharon recently that he had unresolved feelings for her, and she went home to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to expel Adam from her brain. There is something there, but Sharon is horrified when Nick (Joshua Morrow) tells her that Adam is suing for custody of Christian. Sharon cannot help but feel responsible, so she confronts Adam about his poor behavior. After all, Adam is the one who switched the initial DNA results to show that Nick was Christian’s dad.

It seems Adam has had a change of heart, though. Now he wants his little boy, and Sharon isn’t about to continue supporting him if he keeps on hurting people in Genoa City. Christian loves Nick and shouldn’t be collateral damage in Adam’s games. In fact, Sharon wants Adam to leave if he’s going to keep behaving so monstrously.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) meets someone new. Lately, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) has pushed Jack to move on after Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) dirty games and the whole Kerry/Dominique (Alice Hunter) fiasco. For a while, Jack convinced himself that he had to focus on work to the exclusion of his personal life. However, now Kyle (Michael Mealor) is getting married, and his mother Dina (Marla Adams) is in a facility where she’s receiving the best care possible for her Alzheimer’s, and maybe Jack has a moment to breathe some fresh air and think about love.

In that vein, Jack happens to meet a woman in the park who also has a parent with Alzheimer’s, and they immediately connect. Perhaps, if their date goes well, Jack and his new friend could build something lasting.

Loading...

Finally, Nick surprises Victor (Eric Braeden). Their previous encounter didn’t go so well with Nick, asking for money to bail out Dark Horse and Victor declining while reminding Nick how Dark Horse came into existence. When Nick shows up at Newman Enterprises, it’s no surprise that Victor is wary of his eldest son’s intentions. However, Nick asks Victor to go to Christian’s first t-ball game, and Victor is more than willing to go and support his grandson. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) shows up to get in on the cuteness as well. It’s a refreshing family moment in the midst of Victor’s health crises, and the all-out sibling war that’s brewing.