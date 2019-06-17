Blac Chyna’s Busty Corset Pictures Have Instagram Confused, ‘Thought You Were Nicki’

Blac Chyna’s recent Instagram activity appears to be causing some confusion. The 31-year-old has mostly spent this month gearing up for her upcoming reality series The Real Blac Chyna. Chyna’s June 17 updates are pointing towards someone else, though.

Earlier today, Chyna sent out three snaps of herself. The sexy pictures showed the mother of two flaunting her curves in a tight busty corset and heeled boots. Dim red lighting enhanced the adult vibe as did one snap showing Chyna with her legs spread into a split. Fan talk in the comments section is less about the shoot and more about Nicki Minaj – Instagram seems convinced that Chyna looks like the “Barbie Dreams” rapper.

It takes a beady eye, but Chyna did caption one of her Instagram updates with “MEGATRON” – this is the title for Minaj’s upcoming single. This particular post received a personal reply from the Queen chart-topper. Nicki left a lip emoji response. For fans, however, it’s confusion all around.

“Thought you were Nicki,” one wrote.

A fan account dedicated to Minaj suggested they were slow on the uptake, per their comment.

“WAITT A MINN”

“WHATS [sic] GOING ON” was another comment.

Nicki has announced a June 21 release date for “Megatron.” There’s no evidence to suggest that Blac Chyna features in the single.

Between the three pictures Chyna has sent out today, fans are getting a bit of a mixed agenda. The first Instagram update came with a Fashion Nova mention – Chyna has been very active in promoting the affordable clothing brand on social media. She mentioned a “Red Light Special” in her caption. Moving swiftly from fashion to music, the “Megatron” picture came with no explanation. Perhaps Chyna saw a similarity between herself and Minaj, and used it as inspiration for her caption.

There is, admittedly, some resemblance between these two celebrities. Both are black women in their 30s. Nicki and Chyna have both been channeling trends of super-long, poker-straight hair or extensions of late. Both women are also known for their curvy silhouettes and cleavage-flaunting outfits.

“CHY X CHUN?” was another comment left.

The comment likely pertains to a suggested collaboration between the two. “Chun Li” is one of Minaj’s best-known tracks.

Overall, fans seemed confused. One asked Chyna to “hold up.” Another asked whether Chyna was dropping some kind of “damn clue.”

“WAIT A DAMN MINUTE” was another comment.

While Chyna has not announced any upcoming music, fans of Nicki Minaj should gear up for the “Megatron” drop later this month.