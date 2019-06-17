Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini

Danielle Knudson is spicing things up on Instagram to ensure that her fans start off the new week on the right foot. On Monday, the Canadian lingerie model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself with her backside to the viewer to show off her thong-clad derriere, to the delight of her legion of followers.

In the photo in question, the 29-year-old blonde bombshell is standing poolside with her back to the camera as she rocks a rust orange, two-piece bikini that consists of a strapless top whose neckline sits low on her chest, helping accentuate her famous assets. The model teamed her bandeau top with a matching high-rise thong bottom that comes up higher on the back that it does on the front, in a way that particularly showcases her backside. The bottom piece appears to have a few side buttons, giving the bikini extra detailing and sophistication. According to the tag Knudson included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is by Abruzzo Swim, a New York-based brand of swimwear.

Though Knudson is posing with her backside facing the onlooker, she is nonetheless partially turned to face the camera, shooting an intense gaze at the viewer with her lips slightly puckered in a seductive way.

Knudson is wearing her blonde hair in a slight side part and down in loose and layered waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back. She appears to be wearing a little eye makeup, while still maintaining an overall natural look. In her left hand, Knudson is holding a light pink flower as she rests her hand casually by her thigh. As she indicated in her post, this photo is from a shoot she did for the bikini brand, which was shot by photographer Ryan Hattaway.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Knudson shared with her almost half a million Instagram followers, racked up more than 5,400 likes and over 100 comments within just a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Red Deer native took to the comments section to praise her incredible good looks and share their admiration for the model.

“The Most Beautiful Girl,” one user raved.

“Goddesss extremely beautiful,” another one chimed in.

“I love this photo of you you are so incredibly beautiful,” yet a third Instagram user shared.