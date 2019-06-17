Alex Jones Reportedly Sent Child Porn To Sandy Hook Victims’ Lawyers

Lawyers representing the families impacted by the Sandy Hook shooting say that InfoWars host Alex Jones sent them child pornography. According to CTPost, the lawyers who sued Jones for claiming that the 2012 shooting was a hoax discovered child porn files in a trove of electronic files that the host turned over as part of the lawsuit.

The law firm representing the families said that they contacted the FBI and turned over files showing that Alex Jones had child porn in his documents. Jones was ordered by a judge to turn over electronic documents related to his business as part of the case. The lawyers say that as they were combing through the documents, they came across child pornography and immediately contacted the authorities.

“The FBI advised counsel that its review located numerous additional illegal images, which had apparently been sent to InfoWars email addresses,” a court document states.

But Jones says that he is being set-up by one of the lawyers in charge of the case. On an episode of his show, Jones said that Chris Mattei and his firm Koskoff, Koskoff and Bieder are trying to frame him for the child porn. The host then went on to make what Mattei is calling threats against him.

“You’re trying to set me up with child porn, I’ll get your a**,” Jones said. “One million dollars, you little gang members. One million dollars to put your head on a pike.”

Jones then pounded on a photograph of Mattei and continued his angry ranting,

“I’m gonna kill…” he says at one point.

Norma Pattis, who represents Jones, said that the InfoWars host wasn’t intending to be threatening during the broadcast.

“Mr. Jones was upset, he did not threaten Mr. Mattei,” Pattis said. “He spoke in a compassionate fashion.”

Mattei filed court documents on Monday asking the court to take action against Jones in order to protect them and the families they represent.

“This court has an obligation to protect the attorneys, parties and the judicial process,” the documents state.

Jones is expected to be deposed on July 1 and 2 as part of the lawsuit, according to CNN. Specifically, Jones has maintained that he turned over all of the requested electronic records related to the case, but the Sandy Hook families say that there is information missing from the files.

Since the case was filed against him, Jones has said that he believes the Sandy Hook shooting did occur. Previously, he claimed that it was part of a conspiracy to enable people on the left to enact gun control.

This isn’t Jones’ only legal drama. The host recently settled a lawsuit that alleged that he used an image of Pepe the Frog without permission.