Alexis Ren Is Skinny-Shamed On Instagram Over Her Latest Photo

Alexis Ren spent her weekend sharing some sexy bikini snaps on her Instagram page, but her most recent post has gotten fans talking, though not necessarily for the reasons she might have anticipated. On Saturday, the Dancing with the Stars alum took to the popular social media platform to share a photo in which she is seen lying poolside in a minuscule bikini that shows off a bit of skin, and many Instagram users thought she is looking “unhealthy” and “too skinny.”

In this particular photo, the 22-year-old model is donning an orange two-piece swimsuit consisting of an orange top that ties up behind her neck teamed with a matching bottom whose thin side straps sit very low on her frame, accentuating her narrow hips and slender torso. In addition, the former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model is lying on the edge of a pool with her legs to one side and her upper twisted in the opposite direction, in a pose that further enhances her slender physique, particularly her ribcage.

While many users of the social media platform used the post’s comments section to share their admiration for the model and praise her good looks, many others seemingly had an issue with her posting this picture while also claiming to be a defender of body positivity.

“[I] never want to hate on Alexis but how can she promote this and ‘body positivity’ at the same time. How do you not see what your influencing,” one user questioned in the comments section.

The user’s comments racked up more than 135 likes and upward of 22 comments, indicating that the user is far from being the only one to think this way.

“You look unhealthy,” another commenter added, a message that garnered nearly 200 likes.

Loading...

“[E]at a cheeseburger d*mn,” yet a third user chimed in.

According to a 2017 report by Business Insider, Ren keeps a strict diet while ensuring she works out between five and seven days a week for an hour or two each time. As the report further pointed out, Ren’s diet primarily consists of veggies, fruit, protein bars and practically anything that’s organic or raw.

In addition, she keeps a diet that is strictly gluten-free, so her carb intake is naturally low, and fast food is a no-no, Business Insider added. She also doesn’t eat any red meat, doesn’t consume any alcohol, and ensures that she doesn’t eat any later than 7 p.m., after which she simply consumes water.