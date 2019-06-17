Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Says Parents ‘Ruined’ Her Life After She Walked In On Them Having Sex On Her Birthday

Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, definitely had a birthday to remember.

As fans know, Kelly is married to hunky actor and Riverdale star Mark Consuelos. The pair have been together for over 23 years after meeting on the set of All My Children. Both Kelly and Mark have very busy schedules, with Mark shooting his hit show in Canada and Ripa appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan on weekday mornings. So whenever the couple has the chance, they like to spend some alone time with one another. But their recent “adult” fun backfired yesterday. According to US Weekly, Kelly and Mark both opened up about a hilarious incident on the morning show.

As Kelly explained, it was Lola’s birthday as well as Father’s Day, and the pair were in their bedroom having an intimate time in the morning, when Lola walked in on them having sex. When Lola opened the door, both parents shouted at her to get out before telling her to close the door. Mark says that Lola didn’t see anything when she walked in on them, but Ripa shared that she definitely made eye contact with the 18-year-old. Both Kelly and Mark, who was serving as guest co-host, laughed about the incident with the studio audience.

“Thanks for ruining my birthday. And thanks for ruining my life. I used to see in color, and now everything is gray!” Lola told her parents as she slammed the door to their bedroom.

Shortly after, the family had brunch with Lola’s brothers, Michael and Joaquin, when the high school graduate explained the incredibly awkward moment that she witnessed earlier that morning, telling her parents that they are “disgusting” and that they need “to chill.” To make matters even worse, the two brothers then shared their own encounters where they walked in on their parents during the act, making for a very awkward family brunch.

Loading...

But despite the minor setback, it seems as though the family still had a great time celebrating both Lola and Mark. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, the mother of three took to Instagram to wish her 18-year-old daughter a happy birthday with a sweet post. In the Instagram video, Ripa shared a series of photos from throughout Lola’s life with the slideshow set to music. Along with the series of photos, Ripa honored Lola with a very sweet caption.

“18 years ago i came up with the best Father’s Day present for @instasuelos. Happy Birthday @theyoungestyung we love you so much we actually punch ourselves in the face.”

Ripa’s cute message earned her a lot of traffic from fans with over 482,000 views and 1,200 comments. You can catch the TV personality weekday mornings on Live With Kelly and Ryan.