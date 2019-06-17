Prince Philip Reportedly Advised Prince Harry Not To Marry Meghan Markle For One Reason

Prince Philip had reservations about Prince Harry’s choice for a new bride, and cautioned him against marrying Meghan Markle.

The Sunday Times said in a report over the weekend that Prince Philip, 98, had just one thing to say about the couple’s union.

“One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them,” he said, The Sunday Times reported per The Mercury News.

While the comments may seem rather harsh, they did not seem to affect Harry’s feelings for his grandfather, who was present at the couple’s wedding, in spite of the fact that he was recovering from recent hip surgery. Philip also stood with Queen Elizabeth and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, in the first photo where Harry and Meghan welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world.

The Sun reported that Philip was actually one of the first people to see the baby, Meghan reportedly said in an interview after she gave birth.

“We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by, which was so nice,” she said.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Edinburgh are believed to have a strong relationship that goes back years. Earlier in June, Harry and Meghan wished Philip a happy birthday.

Philip was not the only member of the royal family who was a bit concerned over Harry’s choice for a wife. Prince William also reportedly asked his brother if he was sure about marrying Meghan.

Unlike his relationship with Philip, Harry’s relationship with William has reportedly deteriorated since he married Meghan, and their falling out is common knowledge among those close to them.

“Talk is now quite open among royal staff, commentators and … friends of the rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges,” per The Mercury Times.

The Sunday Times report also claimed that Harry was “dismissive” of Kate Middleton as a future queen because her family was not aristocratic. However, The Mercury Times noted that Harry has grown close to Kate and sees her as the sister he never had.

Other details covered in the report state that before Meghan entered the picture, William controlled what the media knew about what he, Kate, and Harry did. However, Meghan, being quite social media-savvy, is pushing William to learn how to be the same.

Other reports that suggest there is contention between the brothers say their relationship woes are contributing to the news regarding the split of the Royal Foundation, the joint charitable organization the brothers founded in 2009.