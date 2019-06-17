La La Anthony Hits The Town In Miami Wearing Skin-Tight Mini Dress That Shows Off All Her Curves

La La Anthony’s dress couldn’t possibly get any tighter.

The 35-year-old actress was spotted on a day out in Miami this weekend wearing a form-fitting pink mini dress that has gotten her some major attention online. The Daily Mail shared some pictures of the curvy actress and television presenter displaying all her curves as she enjoyed the outing with her friends.

As the report noted, La La seemed to be dressed to the nines for the occasion.

“The stunner poured her curves into a clinging pink midi dress which accentuated her fantastic figure,” the report noted. “The sleeveless dress hugged her hips as she strutted her stuff on the sidewalk in South Beach wearing clear heels.”

La La may need to get used to the spotlight. The actress has recently signed on to star in the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot, appearing as the wife to Brian Austin Green’s character. Anthony told Entertainment Tonight that she was excited for the role and “glad they’re bringing some color to the show.”

Anthony added that she and Brian Austin Green seemed to hit it off perfectly and is excited to see that chemistry play out on screen.

“I had a chemistry read with Brian and he was amazing and we hit it off,” she said. “I think we’re going to make some great television.”

But it was another man who had La La’s attention this weekend. On Sunday, she shared a sweet Father’s Day message for her husband, NBA star Carmelo Anthony. In the message accompanying a picture of Carmelo and his son, she said that he was Kiyan’s hero.

Carmelo and La La seem to be doing better than ever after running into some very high-profile relationship bumps in the past. La La shared a gushing birthday message to her husband on May 29, saying she would always stand by him. La La pointed out that Carmelo had been the target for plenty of blame at the end of his NBA career, but he just remained focused on his game.

“You’ve never lashed out. You’ve never even spoken a single bad word,” she wrote. “You stay humble. You stay in the gym 24/7. A lot of people could learn from you bcuz by now most would have been broken down. Happy Birthday to a real one.”

While Carmelo’s basketball career appears to be at its end, it seems that La La is still hitting her stride in her own career.