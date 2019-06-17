WWE Rumors: WWE Looking To ‘Shake Up’ Card For ‘Stomping Grounds’ Due To Poor Ticket Sales

The poor ticket sales have WWE hoping some changes will bring about some interest.

It is kind of hard to believe, but WWE actually has a brand new pay-per-view event happening this weekend and many haven’t seemed to notice. The Inquisitr reported that things were looking really bad for it last week as ticket sales were very poor and numbers were low. As of Monday, not a lot has improved for the new event called Stomping Grounds, and that is why WWE may shake up the card to pick up interest.

As of this past weekend, there were a lot of tickets still available in numerous price levels with some of the more expensive tickets only being sold recently. Ticketmaster is still showing a great deal of seats still up for grabs for prices as low as $27 and some floor seats as high as $92.

With these problems continuing as the event draws ever closer, one has to wonder what WWE is planning on doing with Stomping Grounds. Before Monday Night Raw takes place this evening, there are only five matches officially scheduled for the pay-per-view. At least two more will be announced between tonight and tomorrow.

Even with a few additional matches being added, the Twitter account for WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE is planning on making some changes. It appears as if they feel that shaking up the card could generate more interest and push last-minute ticket sales.

WWE is aware of the poor ticket sales for Sunday’s PPV event in Washington state. There has been talks of shaking up the card, nothing I can confidently report on tho yet. What’s one thing you would change or add to Stomping Grounds to get you excited for the show? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 17, 2019

Even though WWE knew they would be putting on a PPV in June, it seems almost as if Stomping Grounds is a bit of an afterthought. Some bouts are rematches from Money In The Bank or Super ShowDown while others have very little buildup and haven’t caught the attention of fans.

As of Monday afternoon (June 17), here is the confirmed card for Stomping Grounds:

WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Championship – Steel Cage Match: Kofi Kingston (s) vs. Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

On Monday Night Raw, there will be a Fatal 5-Way to determine the number one contender for Samoa Joe’s U.S. Title. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Ricochet, Cesaro, and Bobby Lashley will face off with the winner getting a title match at the PPV.

It is also expected that a WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match will also be added to the card. Tony Nese is set to defend his title, but his opponent from 205 Live is not yet known.

Even though more matches are going to be added, the current card could see changes happen before Stomping Grounds actually takes place on Sunday.