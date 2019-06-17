Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Childhood Photo On Instagram

Ariana Grande may just have been the most adorable child in the entire universe.

The singer took a little break from her hectic touring schedule to share a snap of herself as a little girl on Instagram, and her fans are loving it. Ari posted the photo on Monday, which showed her giggling uncontrollably while bringing her hands to her chin and rocking a cute hairband to help keep her short locks in place. Her facial features are exactly the same as they are today, with her cute nose and big brown eyes standing out in the throwback picture.

Her face and upper body are also surrounded by dozens of pink heart emojis, with the pop star also wondering in the caption why she looked a little bit like fellow artist Selena Gomez. The post was obviously super popular, racking up over 800,000 likes in less than an hour, as well as nearly 12,000 comments from many of her 157 million Instagram followers — Ariana is the second most followed person on Instagram, having surpassed Selena earlier this year, but still sitting nearly 15 million short of soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“i’m…. crying,” one of her followers wrote, in reference to her catchphrase, while another one chimed in, “this made me smile ty.”

Another fan showed their devotion for the singer by commenting, “us when we see u happy,” while others saw the business opportunity in the whole situation: “make some merchs with this sis.”

As per usual, the 25-year-old also shared a couple of photos from her shows, in which she showcased two of her stunning looks. In the first close-up snapshot, Ari is seen rocking an amazing black headpiece while donning matching makeup, including perfectly applied eyeliner and big, lush eyelashes, as well as some nude-colored lip gloss and a dab of pinkish highlighter. She completed the diva look with a pair of diamond rings, showing them off while gazing straight at the camera and slightly parting her full lips.

In another photo, taken by her pal and personal tour photographer Alfredo Flores, she is seen lying on stage wearing a peaceful look that probably contrasted with what was taking place in the actual concert. The “7 Rings” songstress rocked a leather bra with pearl details on it, and covered up with a baggy white jacket. She wore her long brunette locks down in a sleek style, as opposed to her usual ponytail, and gazed at the crowd while holding the mic with one hand

Ariana is currently in the middle of a very long nationwide tour, which has seen her perform almost nightly in cities all across the United States.