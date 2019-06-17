‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Lala Kent Honors Late Dad On Instagram On Father’s Day

Lala Kent's father passed away last spring.

Lala Kent spoke of her late father, Kent Burningham, on Instagram on Father’s Day.

After attending the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday night with fiancé Randall Emmett, Kent shared an emotional statement about the loss of her dad, along with a photo taken of her last year around this time.

“Last year was the first Father’s Day I didn’t have my dad. I sat and cried, watching this waterfall, trying to understand how this happened. How my life had changed forever, overnight,” she wrote, along with an image of herself sitting in front of a waterfall at an unknown location.

“Today, I feel the same way,” she continued.

According to Kent, she can hardly believe that she hasn’t seen her father’s face, hugged him, or heard him speak in more than a year, and her heart remains broken. That said, she continues to move forward in life and has found comfort in the fact that her father is looking down on her from heaven.

Also in her Instagram post, Kent mentioned fiance Emmett and the way in which he parents the two daughters he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, London and Rylee. As she explained, watching Emmett with his kids, and seeing how they look at him, brings joy to her heart.

Although Kent said Father’s Day was a sad day for her, that didn’t take away from how blessed she feels to be surrounded with love from her fiancé and the rest of her family.

While Kent was understandably distraught after learning her father had passed away in 2018, her fiancé offered her his support, as did her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, many of whom were in attendance at his funeral.

Kent was also seen getting support from her co-stars on the seventh season of the show as she struggled with alcohol abuse in an attempt to cope with the loss.

Months after the tragic death of Burningham, Kent and Emmett became engaged during a romantic trip to Mexico and shortly thereafter, Kent confirmed Emmett had asked for her father’s permission to marry her prior to his passing.

“That makes me so happy, because I am struggling with the fact that I won’t have a dad to see me have babies or get married. So it just means a lot to me that Rand did that before he passed,” she explained during an appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show, via People.

Kent and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV in Vanderpump Rules Season 8 later this year.