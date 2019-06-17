Sierra Skye Spreads Legs In Nude ‘All I Want’ Bikini

Sierra Skye has sent Instagram her latest update. The American sensation’s feed may be filled with itsy-bitsy swimsuit snaps, but her fans aren’t getting tired of them. Sierra’s 4 million-strong following is proof.

On June 17, the model updated her Instagram. A sun-drenched snap showed the blonde soaking up rays on a white sunlounger with a blue pillow top. Sierra hadn’t been photographed poolside, but something about her choice of outfit suggested she might have been near the water. Her nude-colored bikini appeared to be the focal point of Monday’s post – it took center stage on Sierra’s super-fit frame and it was mentioned in her caption.

Sierra’s pose flaunted her frame to the max. With her legs spread and sunbeams bouncing off them, Sierra and her limbs appeared bronzed, toned, and summer-ready. The two-piece likewise showcased the model’s taut abs and pert bust.

Subscribing to Sierra’s feed doesn’t just involve looking at a pretty face, though. This girl knows how to work a caption. While her desires were eventually outlined as being related to her swimwear, something about Sierra’s caption left things a little open to interpretation. Combined with Sierra’s full-frontal positioning and direct gaze, both the image and the caption proved quite the talking point.

Fans have picked up on the whole thing.

“I want you,” one fan wrote.

“All I want…is you,” was another comment.

Sierra was also called “body goals” by a user appearing to be female. While the majority of comments left on this model’s account appear to come from male accounts, not all of Sierra’s fans are men. This bikini-loving social media queen has racked up quite the female following. Her stylish evening gowns or denim pieces might not pop up as frequently as her trademark swimwear, but Sierra knows the art of variety. Likewise of nailing trends.

Monday’s bikini comes courtesy of Hot Miami Styles. Much like the Pretty Little Thing brand that Sierra gives shout-outs to, Hot Miami Styles appears to be in collaboration with the model. Rock those bikinis for pleasure she might, but Sierra now comes popular enough to be an established influencer. She also collaborates with the particularly well-known Fashion Nova.

The snap has proven to be quite popular. It racked up over 14,000 likes within 35 minutes of going live. In fact, it seemed to have attracted other brands wanting to partner up with the model.

“Would love to send you items beauty,” came from affordable “luxury” label So Monroe.

