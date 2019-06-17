‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Nick Warns Chelsea

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, June 17 brought many surprises for Michael. Plus, Nick gave Chelsea a warning, and Devon and Elena decided to try again while Phyllis talked to Riza in Las Vegas.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) attempted to lie to Michael (Christian LeBlanc), but Michael insisted that Kevin tell him what is going on. Ultimately, Kevin broke and stunned his brother with the news that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is alive. How did Kevin know that? Well, Kevin and Bella have been living with Chloe for the past two years in Portland, Oregon. Michael felt that only one person at a time should be allowed to return from the dead in Genoa City.

Kevin explained the whole fiasco of kidnapping Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to trade Adam (Mark Grossman) for Chloe. Michael tried to dial Paul (Doug Davidson), but Kevin stopped him. Ultimately, Michael agreed to help Kevin get Chloe back from Adam. Of course, with Phyllis’s escape, Kevin no longer had bargaining power over Adam, so now Kevin is stuck staying in Genoa City and working for Adam.

At Dark Horse, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tried to strike a bargain with Adam to get him to leave Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Christian alone. However, Adam asked his sister if she was willing to trade the top position at Newman Enterprises to get him to back down, and she said no. Nick barged in and yelled at Adam for filing for custody of Christian. Nick blamed Victoria for handing Adam the resources to make the moves against Nick even though she tried to apologize. Ultimately, Nick called on Michael to help him fight Adam, and Nick mentioned that this time Michael would be on the right side of Christian’s custody since last year he was Victor’s (Eric Braeden) lawyer during Victor and Nick’s fight for the little boy.

Loading...

Later, Nick reached out to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). He told his ex-fiance that Adam sued him for custody of Christian, and Nick warned Chelsea that Adam would come after Connor next.

Devon (Bryton James) asked Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for relationship advice. She confirmed that Devon messed up big time by paying off Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) student loans without even asking. Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) let Elena know that she got the job she applied for, which made her happy. He advised her to discuss her relationship with Devon. At Devon’s penthouse, Elena loved hearing about Devon donating computers to his old school, and they agreed to try their relationship again.

Finally, Phyllis spoke to Riza (Tina Casciani) in Las Vegas. Riza wondered why Phyllis was suddenly so interested in Adam Newman.