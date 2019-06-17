‘Teen Mom OG’ Preview: Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Welcome Their Baby Girl

The new season of Teen Mom OG is in full swing and on Monday night, fans can tune in to an all-new episode. According to a post by Catelynn Lowell on Twitter, Monday’s episode will be extra special as it will show her and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, bringing home their newborn daughter.

“It’s happening! We are welcome baby Vaeda on tonight’s #TeenMomOG,” Catelynn wrote on the social networking site.

The official Twitter account for the show also tweeted out a sneak peek of Monday’s episode. In the sneak peek, Catelynn and Tyler talk about Tyler’s dad, Butch. The conversation is clearly painful as the two reveal they haven’t been able to reach Butch to arrange travel for him to be there for the baby’s arrival. The next clip shows Catelynn and Tyler heading off to the hospital after Catelynn wakes up with contractions. Their 4-year-old daughter, Nova, looks excited as she jumps in the car with her mom and dad, ready to meet her baby sister.

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The episode showed the young couple struggling with the decision of whether to raise their baby or place her for adoption. In the end, they chose adoption for their daughter. Since being introduced to the world, Catelynn and Tyler have continued to share their story on Teen Mom OG. Viewers have had the opportunity to share in their ups and their downs.

Over the last decade, viewers have watched the couple cope with the decision to place their daughter for adoption as well as watched them welcome Novalee into their family on New Year’s Day 2015. Later that year, the couple tied the knot.

Loading...

On the last season of the show, the couple decided to briefly separate. The two reunited and have since been going strong, something that they spoke about on the season premiere of the show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn revealed to E! News that the separation was “blown out of proportion.”

“I think the biggest misconception people had about the trial separation was that like, ‘Oh my God, since you’re gonna live separate and do this then you’re automatically going to get a divorce, or you’re automatically gonna wanna see other people.’ It wasn’t even like that. I feel like when we said the word ‘separation’ people blew it out of proportion of what it really was. It wasn’t as severe as how people were thinking it was.”

The new episode of Teen Mom OG airs Monday night on MTV.