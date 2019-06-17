Donald Trump Calls Democrats A ‘Motley Crew’ And Twitter Is Exploding

Donald Trump sent a tweet to his supporters on Monday telling them to ignore polls that claim he is trailing behind his 2020 opponents, warning that “only fake polls” show him behind the “Motley Crew” of Democrats. Of course, Twitter couldn’t help but fire back with memes featuring the ’80s band Mötley Crüe.

“Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew,” the president tweeted Monday. “We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that. Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The president’s intentions were to address the polls that show him trailing behind several of his Democratic challengers, including Joe Biden, who some polls show winning by a landslide in a hypothetical 2020 match-up.

Trump’s own internal polling has shown the president losing in several key battleground states, which prompted him to tell his aides to deny the leaked poll numbers.

But it wasn’t just his admonishment to ignore the facts being presented that shook up social media users. People are jumping on the term “motley crew,” which the president used to refer to the large group of Democrats running against him, with hilarious memes.

One person joked that they would take “Motley Crew” over Trump.

Yes we would also take Motley Crew over you. pic.twitter.com/VxdJZKl1Cl — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) June 17, 2019

Another Photoshopped the president over an image of the metal band.

Yet another tweeted,“I think we can all agree that Vince Neil was a better reality star than the Donald.”

The president’s tweet comes amidst news that he fired several of his pollsters after internal poll numbers that showed him in an unfavorable light leaked, according to CNN. According to the polls, Trump is trailing Biden in key states like Michigan and Wisconsin, and as news coverage of the polling increased over the past week, Trump became more and more upset.

Trump told campaign officials that the numbers they were reporting weren’t correct.

“It’s incorrect polling,” Trump said. “Yes, it’s incorrect.”

Members of Trump’s campaign have been doing damage control over the past few days, saying that the numbers were out of date or incomplete. Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale told reporters that the polling was wrong.

“We have no current polls against defined Democrats — at all — that show him losing in any of the states we have tested,” Parscale told ABC.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly attacked Biden, which seems to be an indicator that the president is concerned about how well the former vice president is doing in polling against him.