Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Trump: ‘I’ll Call Your Bluff Any Day Of The Week’

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her recent appearance on ABC News’ This Week to blast President Donald Trump for his willingness to bend the law for his favor, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She also suggested that Democrats have a “very real risk” of losing to Trump without a presidential candidate that fights for “true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States.”

While Trump was quick to take to Twitter to suggest that Ocasio-Cortez’s comment meant that Democrats fear him, and this fear is the reason they are trying to impeach him, the 29-year-old was quick to respond, per Hill Reporter.

“Mr. President, you’re from Queens,” she began.

“You may fool the rest of the country, but I’ll call your bluff any day of the week.”

“Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more,” she concluded, before saying “bye.”

Ocasio-Cortez is known for her outspoken, passionate attitude. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ocasio-Cortez was called the “Donald Trump of the Democratic Party” by Axios CEO, ‎Jim VandeHei. But Business Insider reports that the New York congresswoman responded to the comment via Twitter by calling it “one of the laziest takes of 2018” and wondering what other hot takes VandeHei — who is also a veteran reporter and cofounder of Politico — has wrongfully supported.

During her ABC interview, Ocasio-Cortez revealed her belief that both Democratic and Republican lawmakers failed in their attempts to hold Trump for accountable for his actions. She believes that Trump is willing to do anything to win a second presidential term, including “break the law.”

“I think every day that passes, the pressure to impeach grows and I think that it’s justifiable,” she said, adding that evidence continues to build and Trump’s willingness to break the law is an issue that is about the U.S. as a whole — not any particular party.

The 29-year-old also spoke about Robert Mueller’s report and its findings that Trump tried to subvert the rule of law. She suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to avoid impeachment proceedings was not the right path, and said that the current political climate is no time to play it safe.

Although Ocasio-Cortez was also pressed about which Democratic candidate she would endorse, she refused to commit to one yet, instead claiming that America needs a progressive leader willing to “go all the way.”