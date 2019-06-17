Sahara Ray Heats Up Instagram With ‘Inferno’ Photo As She Bares Abs In Insanely Sexy Tube Top

After a lengthy hiatus, Sahara Ray has returned to Instagram with an insanely sexy post.

As fans of the model know, Sahara doesn’t post all too frequently on social media. Yet, when she does, she definitely gets her fans talking. The bombshell is the proud owner of her own swimwear line, and she loves to post bikini-clad photos from time to time on Instagram. But in her most recent photo, Sahara goes bikini-free while still looking incredibly sexy in an ab-baring outfit.

In the photo, the stunner tags herself in Florence, Italy. Just behind her is a big tree and large brick fence, but Ray stands front and center in the image. The bombshell wears her hair in a high, messy bun and appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo. She holds one of her hands up to the camera and sticks her tongue out for the shot.

The model’s gorgeous body is fully on display in a black tube top that reads “baby-faced demon” with the number one just under it. The focal point of the image is definitely Ray’s toned and tanned abs. She completes the look with a pair of bright-colored sweatpants. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Sahara a ton of attention from her 1.2 million followers with over 9,000 likes in addition to 50-plus comments within just moments of the post going live.

Some followers took to the image to gush over how stunning the model looks while countless others commented on her sexy little outfit.

“Inferno from the Italian Underworld. Great fire. Baby you’re the fire,” one fan commented.

“Hottest girl on ig,” one more chimed in.

“Man do I need that top,” another Instagram user wrote.

Back in April, The Inquisitr shared that Ray posted an incredibly hot, bikini-clad photo. In the snapshot, Ray looks incredible while posing in a desert with a pal. The two stand together with a gorgeous mountain range in the back and strike a pose for the sultry image. Sahara wears her long, blonde locks up in a high bun and appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the snapshot. The Australian stunner’s body is fully on display in the photo as she spills out of a metallic silver bikini that showcases her tanned and toned body. Next to Ray stands her friend, another blonde bombshell in Juliette Perkins, who also looks gorgeous in a skimpy black bikini.

Like her most recent image, this one earned her a ton of attention with over 210 comments. Hopefully, Sahara’s next post will come sooner rather than later.