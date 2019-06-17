Emily Ratajkowski Goes Semi-Sheer And Leggy In Thigh-Slit Nudes

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need to strip down to a bikini to turn heads. The supermodel kicked off the week in New York City and photos obtained by The Daily Mail on June 17 show the model flaunting her enviable frame to the max.

As The Daily Mail reports, Emily was papped heading into and out of her appearance on The Today Show earlier on Monday. The 28-year-old appeared to have undergone a wardrobe change between entering and leaving the venue – while her arrival look came as a dress, her departure outfit came as a pantsuit.

While both looks exuded style, it was Emily’s dress that best showcased her world-famous body. The model had opted for an unusual one-shouldered mini in striped earthy tones – the ruched material was in nudes and browns. Although not fully see-through, the leggy number was sheer enough to show the model’s pins around the thigh. The dress itself was slit near the waist and accessorized with hanging tassels. Emily paired it with strappy sandals in light tans. Keeping accessories minimal, Emily appeared without a handbag. Her low-key makeup and loose hair were likewise low-frills.

Emily was later snapped leaving The Today Show in a hot pink pantsuit. The belted outfit formed quite the contrast from the leg-flaunting display made earlier.

Emily is, of course, best known for rocking super-skimpy swimwear. Just yesterday, she updated her Instagram from the beaches of Bermuda. Her cleavage-flaunting thong bikini update (seen above) racked up over 1.4 million likes in less than 24 hours. Engagement on this level is commonplace for Emily.

This Sports Illustrated model has climbed the celebrity ranks to become one of Hollywood’s biggest “it” girls. While Emily appears the embodiment of confidence in her photo shoots, she has admitted to insecurities, per her Glamour interview.

“I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. I don’t like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can’t see ourselves and we have no perspective on it.”

Emily seemed to suggest little in the way of insecurities during her street appearances today. The model was seen waving and sending out her trademark sultry-eyed gaze. Likewise confident have been Emily’s high-profile red carpet appearances this year. In May, Emily stunned in a cut-out and cleavage-flaunting Dundas dress at the 2019 Met Gala. Her glittery black gown at the Tony Awards came with a similarly confident vibe.

Fans wishing to see more of Emily should follow her Instagram.