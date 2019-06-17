‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: A Tragic Death Rocks Close Ties

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 24 reveal that someone is going to die. It appears as if they will pay with their life for wanting to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) the truth about their daughter, Beth.

The B&B summer preview states that someone will die before the truth about Beth is revealed, per The TV Watercooler. The soap opera promises a murderous storyline that will take many twists and turns before Hope and Liam find out that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is actually their daughter.

According to The Inquisitr, there are several signs that Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) may meet an untimely death. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will return to Forrester Creations this week on Wednesday, June 19. She will immediately notice that her colleagues are being secretive and will keep her ear to the ground to find out what’s going on.

When she hears them talking about Beth being alive, Emma will be shocked. As she realizes what Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) have done, she will become irate. She cannot believe that they have not told Hope that her daughter is alive.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will confront Emma. The two will face off and he will try to intimidate her. The promo shows that Thomas will try to shake Emma into submission. However, she has nothing to lose and will refuse to cower before the Forrester Creations heir apparent.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that she will race to tell Hope. Could Emma be involved in a tragic accident that takes her life? Or could there be a more sinister reason that a character suddenly dies?

Next week, someone will take their last breath. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the Forresters, Logans, Spectras, Spencers, and Avants will mourn the loss of one of their own. The news of this person’s death will rock these prominent families to the core. As they prepare to say goodbye to their loved one, some people may question the circumstances around their death. Could there be a murderer among them?

Loading...

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful to find out who dies on this long-running CBS soap opera. Check back with The Inquisitr as the mystery surrounding the death unfolds and catch up on the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.