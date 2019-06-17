Watch South Korea Vs. Norway Live Stream: 2019 Women’s World Cup Start Time & Preview

As the group stages of the 2019 Women’s World Cup approach the final matches, Norway and South Korea are both still alive. However, the two teams’ tournament results couldn’t be more different, as reported by CBS Sports. The Norwegian women gave France a much tougher battle than even the most optimistic supporters could have expected in a loss and will be looking to turn that form into a victory against a South Korean team that has yet to score a goal this tournament.

The 2019 edition of the World Cup has been one of the worst in recent memory for South Koreans, as the team has underachieved even under modest expectations. Their 2-0 defeat against a Nigerian team that they were favored against showcased a lacked motivation and will. Now, fans expect that this final match for the team that made the knockout stages in 2015 will end on a whimper rather than a spirited fight back from the brink.

If South Korea somehow turns their fortunes around and defeats Norway, the women will need a massive amount of help to make it through due to their large goal deficit caused by the Nigeran defeat and the 4-0 defeat by France. Expect a rotated South Korean squad as manager Yoon Deok-yeo will likely try something new after disappointing displays by the nation’s stars.

Michael Regan / Getty Images

The women of Norway put on one of the finest displays so far in the World Cup against France, although it was marred by a late penalty, which gave France the victory and all but extinguished Norwegian hopes of topping the group. Still, Norway’s hopes of qualification are in their hands and while equal on points with Nigeria, they possess a more favorable goal difference and a much easier opponent in their final match.

With the South Korean women having appeared to give up on making a dent in the tournament, this could be a chance for Norway to get a deeper run out of their squad as there are still some unsettled positions in the team. At striker, Karina Sævik and Lisa-Marie Utland have been locked in a competition for the starting spot and a few goals against the South Korean women could secure the role as the difficulty ramps up in the knockout stages.

Here is how fans can watch South Korea Vs. Norway:

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.), BBC Red Button (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer