Instagram Melts As Kim Kardashian Shares Heartwarming Photo Of Saint & Psalm

Kim Kardashian caused hearts everywhere to melt after she shared a touching photo of her two boys on social media.

In the black-and-white photo, Kim, 38, can be seen holding her youngest son, Psalm, in her arms. Kim’s oldest son, Saint, 3, had his small hands cupped around Psalm’s head, and his face was so close to the newborn’s, it was as if he were about to kiss him.

Model Winnie Harlow said the photo was “perfection,” and many of Kim’s 141 million followers agreed with her sentiment. Within 45 minutes of posting, the photo had garnered almost 900,000 likes.

“Beautiful family,” one fan noted.

Other fans commented on how Saint was a already a fantastic big brother.

“Omg that’s so cute. Saint is so kind to his brother,” one fan wrote.

“Saint is the sweetest!” said another, while another said, “Saint is a jewel.”

The celebrity kept the caption for the photo short and sweet by simply stating, “My boys.”

The photo is one of just a few snaps of the newborn that the reality star has shared on social media. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star welcomed her fourth child on May 9 through a surrogate.

Earlier in the month, Kardashian shared a sweet photo of Psalm who appeared to be sleeping peacefully.

The celebrity deleted the first photo of the baby she shared online after it received some backlash over how the baby appeared to be in a dangerous sleeping position. Specifically, fans believed that the bed, which was filled with soft blankets, padding, and bumpers, was a suffocation hazard for the baby.

Kim’s other children include daughters North, 6, and Chicago, who is almost two. On the days leading up to her wedding anniversary, the mom of four posted on social media that life could not be better after five years and four children.

When she is not busy being a mom, Kim spends time studying to be a lawyer. Her focus will apparently be criminal justice reform, and she hopes to take the bar exam in 2022.

The star made news last week as she traveled to Washington and met with President Donald Trump to announce a ride-share program with Lyft that will benefit former prisoners, Forbes reported. The partnership will reportedly provide ex-prisoners with gift cards that can be used to help them get to and from work as well as job interviews after they have served their time and been released from prison.