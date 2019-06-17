‘General Hospital’ Monday Spoilers: Kim Struggles Back Home, Peter’s Perplexed, & Nina Makes An Offer

Monday kicks off another wild week of chaos on General Hospital. Spoilers tease that there is action ahead on many fronts over the next few days and the June 17 show will set the stage for changes and conflicts.

Nina will visit Curtis and General Hospital spoilers share that she’ll be checking in on how he and Jordan are doing. It seems that she’ll offer to help with the medical bills that have them worried, but Curtis will dismiss this option quickly.

This will be the episode where viewers see the casting change with the character of Nina. As The Inquisitr shared recently, Cynthia Watros of Lost is taking over as Nina Reeves. Michelle Stafford chose to leave General Hospital and spoilers signal that a love triangle between Jax, Valentin, and the new Nina is definitely on the horizon.

The sneak peek for Monday’s show reveals that Kim will apparently be back in Port Charles. While Kim and Drew were in Tanzania to spread Oscar’s ashes on Mt. Kilimanjaro, she struggled not only with her grief but with altitude sickness as well.

Kim mumbled about being pregnant as she hallucinated that Oscar was with her, and General Hospital spoilers detail that she’ll remain in rough shape for a while. Julian will be by her side as she tries to explain her feelings and it seems she’ll admit she doesn’t know who she is without Oscar.

Saying goodbye to Oscar has proved much more difficult than Kim could've ever imagined. @TamaraBraun

Tune into a heartbreaking, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/8kh9c2GL36 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 12, 2019

According to SheKnows Soaps, Julian will receive a proposition of some sort during Monday’s show. That could be connected to Kim somehow, but it may also be that Julian pops up in some other sense in this episode as well. It doesn’t look like there’s any baby swap chaos coming up in this one, but that’s not guaranteed.

Will Drew be back in Port Charles this week as well? He will return with Kim, but viewers wonder if he’ll be sticking around. General Hospital spoilers have teased that actor Billy Miller may have reached the point where he’s ready to exit the show, but it’s not known yet if or when that’ll actually happen.

The Inquisitr revealed that soap insiders have been buzzing about a Miller departure for the past week or so, and this would seem like an easy time to write Drew out of the action. While that may not be the case, it’s worth noting that General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central don’t mention anything regarding Drew in the foreseeable future.

Peter's in the mood for a weekend away with Maxie… but she has other plans. What does it mean for their budding relationship?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @wesramsey pic.twitter.com/D4sXnOAYlV — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 11, 2019

Maxie has been planning a surprise birthday party for Peter and it’s almost time for it to begin. General Hospital spoilers tease, however, that she’ll have a hard time keeping him in the dark. He’ll notice that her mood seems to be off and she’ll scramble to come up with an excuse that doesn’t ruin the surprise.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Peter will reach out to Mac and ask for help. It may be that Peter wants insight from Mac about why Maxie seems to be pulling away from their relationship. Luckily, it seems that Mac is in on the party plan and will help keep things progressing as planned.

Jax and Valentin will banter over Aurora, Jordan will ask Finn about Ryan’s recovery, and Josslyn will talk to Cameron and Trina about doing a séance. General Hospital spoilers have also revealed that Laura will ask Mac to step in as police commissioner and fans will be thrilled to see more of Mac in the episodes ahead.

As the week continues, viewers will see plenty of additional baby swap drama as Nelle, Harmony, and Ryan are all at Pentonville and ready to shake things up. General Hospital spoilers tease that there is news about Dante on the way as well and all signs point toward this being a week jam-packed with tantalizing tidbits of drama.