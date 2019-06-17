Thong-Clad Hilde Osland Sits With Backside To The Camera In Racy Snapshot

Hilde Osland was in a reminiscing mood over the weekend, and thus used her Instagram page to post a throwback from a day at the beach in southeastern Australia. The Norwegian-born beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a heart-racing image of herself in a thong swimsuit that puts her famous derriere on full display, to the delight of her legion of Instagram fans.

In the photo in question, the 31-year-old model is sitting in the sand of a gorgeous beach in Bondi, New South Wales — as the geotag she included with her post showed — as she dons a white one-piece that features details mimicking the appearance of light pink rose petals around the back and neckline that gives off a romantic and whimsical vibe to the piece. Her swimsuit boasts a thong-cut backside whose sides come up high on the model’s hips, putting her booty in full evidence, leaving little to the imagination. According to the tag she included with her photo, the one-piece she is wearing is by Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her social media, as her followers will know.

Despite having her back to the camera, the model is looking at the viewer from over her left shoulder, flashing a coy smile.

The overall color warm palette of the shot helps accentuate the dreamy pale blue of her eyes, which are further enhanced by a generous layer of black mascara and eyeliner carefully applied to her upper lid. Osland’s light blonde hair is in a middle part and down in large, loose waves that go over her shoulders and onto her back, cascading all the way to her derriere.

The post, which Osland shared with her impressive 1.3 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 50,000 likes and more than 825 comments within just a couple of days of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the photo-sharing app who are fans of the swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks and share their admiration for the model, leaving a trail of emoji behind.

“Such a beauty!” one user raved, trailing the comment with a few emoji depicting different flowers in allusion to Osland’s swimsuit.

“Such a beautiful woman,” another one chimed in, adding a red heart emoji and several heart eyes smileys.

In addition to her career as a model, Osland is also a singer, an actress, a dancer, and a social media influencer, as Height Line previously pointed out.