Teresa Giudice Celebrates Father’s Day By Snubbing Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice made sure the world knew that she was spending Father’s Day with the people who mattered most. But according to Radar Online, her husband Joe Giudice isn’t one of them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared pictures of her big family dinner on Instagram, including images of her father and brother, but didn’t mention Joe, who is locked up in an ICE facility awaiting word on whether he will be able to stay in the country or not.

The shared video of her Father’s Day celebrations on her Instagram stories feature images of her father, including showing her dad eating Italian treats and hanging out with the group. She also shared a video of the family waiting for her brother Joe to show up for the festivities.

While the kids have a blast in the pool after a massive meal, Teresa shared snaps of her dad and brother.

“Happy Father’s Day to my father, you are incredible helping me every single day, bringing the girls to activities, cooking for us & being a constant source of love and support for us all. We love you today and every day daddy!!” she wrote on one image.

She captioned another with the Italian word for “family.”

Conspicuously absent from the celebrations was Teresa’s husband Joe. The pair have been having trouble for a while after the two served time behind bars for fraud. While Teresa has gotten back to her life with her family, Joe, who served 41 months in jail, is still away.

The 47-year-old was ordered to be deported by the judge who oversaw his hearing, and now he is waiting for an immigration hearing to determine whether or not he will return to his native Italy.

Joe’s daughters have been actively fighting on behalf of their father to keep him in the country, even going so far as to petition Donald Trump to pardon their dad, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Melania, 14, sent a touching message to her father on her social media back in May.

“We will never stop fighting for you daddy. It’s not the same without you. I miss you terribly. I wouldn’t be the person I am today with out you, I wouldn’t know how to stay strong. I need you home daddy. All I want is to be a family again. I love you endlessly buddy,” she wrote.

But Teresa has said that she isn’t interested in maintaining a relationship with the man who caused so much drama and heartache to her family. She revealed that if he is deported, she won’t uproot her kids and move her family to Italy, which means that she is willing to part ways with her husband.