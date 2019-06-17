Phoenix Nursing Home Where Incapacitated Patient Was Raped Cited For Maggots Under Another Patient’s Bandage

'Strong and immediate action' is necessary to further protect Hacienda residents, say state regulators.

The Phoenix nursing home where an incapacitated woman was raped, and where she carried out her pregnancy and went into labor before anyone realized she was pregnant, has been cited for new violations after maggots were found underneath another patient’s bandage.

To say that Hacienda HealthCare is “embattled” is to put it mildly. The facility became known nationwide after a 2018 incident in which a patient gave birth without anyone in the facility even realizing she’d been pregnant.

As NBC News reports, the woman, who has severe intellectual and physical disabilities, had been a patient at the facility since the 1990s. In 2018, she went into labor and gave birth, despite the fact that apparently no one knew she’d been pregnant. The case made international headlines, but the realities of the case were far more gruesome than what the headlines reported.

Specifically, authorities suspected that she had been raped repeatedly, likely by the same employee who is currently suspected of being the father of the baby. Further, an examination suggested that she had likely been pregnant before. This is despite the fact that the family had asked that she be cared for only by female employees. The family has sued the facility for $45 million, according to Cleveland’s WJW-TV.

Now, another disturbing allegation has arisen from within the facility. As The Arizona Republic details, a report was made that a 28-year-old male resident, who lived in the same section of the facility where the incapacitated patient was allegedly raped and gave birth, was found to have live maggots crawling around a wound underneath a bandage.

A spokesperson for the facility confirmed that a patient was found to have maggots under a bandage. The patient was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment and then returned to Hacienda HealthCare. Days later, more maggots were found, and the patient was sent back to the hospital, and this time was not returned to the facility.

In a statement, Arizona’s Department of Health Services said that the “disturbing incident involving inadequate patient care” is enough to get the state to revoke the facility’s license. “Strong and immediate action” is necessary to further protect Hacienda residents, the statement said.

Revocation of the license does not mean, however, that the facility will be shut down immediately, or even at all. Rather, it simply affords state regulators more control over the building in order to bring everything back up to code. As of this writing, there is no timetable in place for when that must happen before the state begins moving to shut down the facility.