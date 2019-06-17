Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down Over Jordyn Woods Cheating Discovery, ‘Tristan Admitted It’

Khloe Kardashian’s reaction to the news that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with model Jordyn Woods was filmed, and fans just had to wait to see it.

As E! News reported on June 16, promo footage for next week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows the 34-year-old’s tearful reaction to the scandal. In fact, the footage comes as a family deal that includes some friends. Kim Kardashian’s close friend Larsa Pippen is heard speaking to the KKW Beauty founder.

“Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other last night,” Larsa said.

The footage then cuts to Kim and Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner speaking to Kim. The 63-year-old “momager” tells her daughter that the “whole, full story” needs to be broken down. The response from Kim is proving a headline maker, though.

“Tristan admitted it!”

The promo video also sees 21-year-old Kylie Jenner weigh in.

“I’m just like, ‘What were you thinking?'” she said.

Ultimately, though, the video’s focal point is Khloe. Her tearful words came with somewhat of a broken-down composure.

“I knew who he was, I never in a million years thoughts that’s who she was. It just sucks that it had to be so public.”

The cheating scandal involving Khloe, Tristan, and Jordyn now dates back to February. Woods made global headlines for admitting that she had “kissed” the 28-year-old basketball star on her Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Jordyn was, at the time, best friends with Kylie and a close member of the Kardashian-Jenner’s inner circle. The model regularly featured on Kylie’s Instagram. Her lip kit collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics also came with a family meal gathering filmed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians as Khloe toasted Jordyn’s success.

Following the scandal, Khloe split from Thompson. Together, the couple is parents to 14-month-old True. Fans will, of course, be aware that Tristan’s scandal with Woods did not come as his first cheating headline. Back in April 2018, Thompson was filmed cheating on Khloe by The Daily Mail as she was just days ahead of going into labor with True.

While Khloe has been keeping fans updated on her progress since becoming a single mother, the public has yet to see the full footage of the star’s ordeal back in February. Keeping Up With the Kardashians might offer plenty of entertainment, but the reality show doesn’t come in real time.

Fans wishing to see Khloe and the family’s full reaction should tune into Sunday’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode airing on E! network.